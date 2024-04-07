How many people attended Battlehawks-Renegades UFL 2024 game? St. Louis sees record-breaking attendance in Week 2

The St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Arlington Renegades UFL Week 2 clash this season saw a record number of fans in attendance at a modern spring football league game.

As per reports, 40,317 people were at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis to watch the contest on Saturday. Most fans entered the arena just before kickoff after spending the afternoon partying at nearby parking lots outside the ground.

Notably, the Battlehawks broke their own attendance record, as the previous number of 38,310 was set on March 12 last year. At the time, St. Louis hosted Arlington in the XFL season opener.

The Battlehawks got their first win of the UFL in Week 2, with a 27-24 victory over Arlington. A back-and-forth game was eventually with a field goal at the final whistle.

A look at St. Louis Battlehawks' schedule for the remainder of the 2024 UFL season

The Battlehawks lost to the Michigan Panthers in Week 1 but bounced back strongly with an impressive win over the Arlington Rengades in Week 2. Anthony Becht's St. Louis team will hope to continue its winning run when it travels to face the San Antonio Brahmas in Week 3.

Here's a look at St. Louis' eight remaining regular season games in the UFL:

Week 3 (Sunday, April 14) at San Antonio Brahmas, kickoff at 3 p.m. ET

Week 4 (Saturday, April 20) vs. Memphis Showboats, kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 5 (Sunday, April 28) at DC Defenders, kickoff at 12 p.m. ET

Week 6 (Saturday, May 4) vs. Houston Roughnecks, kickoff 3 p.m. ET

Week 7 (Saturday, May 11) at Birmingham Stallions, kickoff at 4 p.m. ET

Week 8 (Sunday, May 19) vs. DC Defenders, kickoff at 12 p.m. ET

Week 9 (Saturday, May 25) at Arlington Renegades, kickoff at 12 p.m. ET

Week 10 (Saturday, June 1) vs. San Antonio Brahmas, kickoff at 4 p.m. ET