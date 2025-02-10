How many people attended Super Bowl 2025? Exploring numbers at Caesars Superdome

Super Bowl 2025 has come and gone, with the Philadelphia Eagles winning 40-22 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jalen Hurts earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his contribution to the Eagles' getting revenge after their Super Bowl 2023 loss to the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.

Hence, with the big game now in the rearview mirror, let's examine the attendance numbers for the 2025 iteration.

How many people attended Super Bowl 2025?

According to Radio Times, 65,719 people attended Super Bowl 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The stadium has a capacity of 76,468 fans.

That means that over 10,000 seats were left vacant. The record attendance at a Super Bowl belongs to SB 1980, when 103,985 fans were in attendance at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Los Angeles Rams.

What's the venue for the next Super Bowl?

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl in 2025, and there will be a new host stadium in 2026. The venue with the task is Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, which is the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

It will be the second time Levi's Stadium will host the biggest game in American football. The California-based stadium hosted the big game in 2016, which saw the Denver Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers in Peyton Manning's last game. It also marked the first and (so far) last time that Cam Newton played in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers fanbase hopes that the venue will motivate its side to make a Super Bowl run in the 2025/26 season. The 49ers had a challenging year in the just-concluded season and missed out on the playoffs.

However, if they want to play on their home turf in the 2026 Super Bowl, they'll need to make it through a competitive NFC. Teams such as the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Eagles, the Detroit Lions, the Washington Commanders, the Green Bay Packers, and the Minnesota Vikings won't be easy potential opponents.

After the 2026 Super Bowl, the next host stadium for the big game is SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (2027) before Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (2028).

