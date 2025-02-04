How many people does Caesars Superdome hold? Exploring venue capacity for Super Bowl LIX

The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX. The home of the New Orleans Saints will host a crucial matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Ahead of the big game, let's look at the capacity of the Superdome and explore other details about a game better than two of the league's premier franchises.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How many people does Caesars Superdome hold?

According to USA Today, the Caesars Superdome has a seating capacity of 76,468. The venue is one of the most versatile in the USA, as it can be used for football, boxing, basketball and baseball. That's due to the movable field-level stands, synthetic outlay and the domed capacity.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The first time the Superdome hosted the Super Bowl was in 1978. In Super Bowl XII, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Denver Broncos 27-10.

Other notable sporting activities held at Caesars Superdome are the 1995 Essence Music Festival, a 1978 boxing bout between Muhammad Ali and Leon Spinks and the 1988 Republican National Convention. The stadium hosted WrestleMania 34, which recorded 78,133 attendees, the venue's record as of the time of writing.

Expand Tweet

How much are tickets for Super Bowl LIX?

According to SeatGeek, the average cost of a Super Bowl LIX ticket is $6,797. This is lower than the average cost of a ticket for last year's Super Bowl, which was around $9,365.

Here's a look at the cheapest Super Bowl tickets (per USA Today) among major ticketing platforms:

Gametime: $3,374 ($4,527 with fees).

SeatGeek: $3,414 ($4,620 with fees).

StubHub: $3,057 ($4,130 with fees).

Ticketmaster: $3,330 ($4,001 with fees).

TicketSmarter: $3,613 ($4,697 with fees).

TickPick: $4,300 all-in.

Vivid Seats: $3,228 ($4,454 with fees).

It's important to note that the closer a fan is to the Gridiron, the more expensive tickets tend to be. That's because fans will be in close proximity to players and coaches. Furthermore, the sooner tickets are bought, the better, as prices tend to spike in the lead-up to the big game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback