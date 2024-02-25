How many picks do Cowboys have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys will want to get it right at the 2024 NFL draft. GM Jerry Jones' team has always had the hype over the last few decades, but the Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since 1996.

They ended the 2023 season as NFC East champions with a 12-5 record. However, they suffered a humiliating elimination in the wild-card round, losing to Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers.

Nonetheless, the Cowboys will look to bolster their squad at the upcoming draft to make a deep run in the playoffs next season.

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Cowboys have?

The Dallas Cowboys have five picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Their first-round pick will be the No. 24 overall selection.

They are also slated to get a second-round pick (No. 58 overall), a third-round pick (No. 87 overall) and two seventh-round picks (No. 230 overall from Las Vegas Raiders in Johnathan Hankins trade and No. 241 overall).

Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2024

Apart from their five picks at the 2024 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys might get two compensatory picks for the free agent departures of Connor McGovern and Dalton Schultz. These picks are projected to come in the fifth and sixth rounds respectively.

Who did the Cowboys pick in 2023?

Here's a look at all the seven players the Dallas Cowboys picked in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1 | Pick 26 - Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Round 2 | Pick 58 - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Round 3 | Pick 90 - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Round 4, Pick 129 - Viliami Fehoko, EDGE | San Jose State

Round 6, Pick 178 - Eric Scott Jr., CB, Southern Miss

Round 6, Pick 212 (Compensatory pick) - Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Round 7, Pick 244 - Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina