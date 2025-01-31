How much is the cheapest Super Bowl LIX ticket? Everything we know so far

The Super Bowl is the biggest single-game event in American sports. It's the culmination of months of football and will feature the best team the AFC and NFC have to offer.

This year's Super Bowl will see the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. As we countdown to the game, let's look at the most affordable tickets for fans looking to attend.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much is the cheapest Super Bowl LIX ticket?

According to TickPick's Kyle Zorn on Thursday, the cheapest tickets for the 2025 Super Bowl will cost $4,824. These can be purchased via the TickPick website or application.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The $4,824 ticket will get you a seat far from the field and out of reach of the players. However, it's still a decent option, considering the atmosphere at the arena during the big game.

Considering that most ticketing platforms have their cheapest tickets above $5,000, TickPick's tickets seem like a bargain. It's important to note that the longer fans wait to purchase tickets, the more costly they'll be.

Expand Tweet

When will the 2025 Super Bowl start?

The 2025 Super Bowl will be broadcast live from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here are some key details for the big game:

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2024

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

This year's Super Bowl will be between the AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the NFC title holders, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs will be led by Patrick Mahomes, who aims to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City for the fifth time. Jalen Hurts and Co. will seek to prevent that and snag the Eagles' second Super Bowl in franchise history.

The game will feature an array of all-pro caliber talent on offense and some of the game's most consistent defensive players. It should be a riveting game at the Superdome as both teams enter the matchup with a chip on their shoulder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback