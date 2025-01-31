Tom Brady makes feelings clear on Jalen Hurts' Eagles ahead of Super Bowl: "They're pretty unstoppable"

Jalen Hurts has managed to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons. He will look to join Tom Brady as the only quarterback to beat Patrick Mahomes in a Super Bowl.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who will call the game on FOX, recently praised Hurts and the Eagles. Speaking to Colin Cowherd on The Herd on Thursday, Brady stated:

"When I think they're really unstoppable is when Jalen Hurts is playing in rhythm in the past game. Because I look at that defense, the secondary has been consistent. Third been great all year. [Vic] Fangio's scheme, Zach Baun, been as consistent anybody that D line, Jalen Carter, [Josh] Sweat, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, those guys are consistent. The entire defense is consistent."

Brady continued, this time focusing on the offense:

"The running game's been there all year. That's consistent. AJ Brown getting open in man coverage [and] DeVonta Smith, that's consistent. [Dallas] Goedert getting open, that's consistent. The line blocking well, that's consistent. When they can string a consistent, rhythmic passing game together, I think they're pretty unstoppable."

Check out Tom Brady's full comments on the Philadelphia Eagles below:

The Eagles were able to open up their passing game in the NFC Championship Game as Hurts finished with 246 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while completing 71.4% of his pass attempts and adding 16 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

The result was a 55-23 blowout victory that earned them an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Nick Sirianni responds to Jalen Hurts' straitjacket comments

Following the NFC Championship Game, Jalen Hurts joked that his coach let him out of his straitjacket by opening up the passing game. Nick Sirianni responded to those comments while speaking with the media, stating:

"Yeah, I think he was having fun after the game. We’ve been winning a couple different ways this year. I think he was just having fun after the game. I know this, and he’s said this plenty of times: He doesn’t care how we win. I don’t care how we win, as long as we win. We do everything we can do to be able to win."

Sirianni followed that up by praising his quarterbacks mentality and work ethic.

The Eagles will have the opportunity to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history next weekend as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of their 38-35 loss two years ago.

