How much did Jeffrey Lurie pay for the Eagles? Revisiting billionaire owner's purchase

Jeffrey Lurie has been the primary owner of the Philadelphia Eagles since 1994. He is an entrepreneur and motion picture producer who has been a major part of the team's most successful era.

Hence, ahead of Super Bowl LIX, let's revisit the billionaire's purchase of the NFC powerhouse franchise.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much did Jeffrey Lurie pay for the Philadelphia Eagles?

According to USA Today, Jeffrey Lurie and his mother, Nancy Lurie Marks, paid $195 million for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1994. They bought the NFL franchise from Norman Braman.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The report states that Lurie, who is worth $5.3 billion as per Forbes, and Marks borrowed $190 million from the Bank of Boston to make the purchase. It further states that personal and family stocks from the Lurie family trust were used as collateral.

It wasn't the first time Laurie attempted to purchase an NFL franchise. According to USA Today, the billionaire attempted to buy the New England Patriots one year before he purchased the Philadelphia Eagles; however, the deal fell through. He has since become the majority owner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Expand Tweet

How have the Eagles performed under Jeffrey Lurie's ownership?

Under Jeffrey Lurie's ownership, the Philadelphia Eagles have become perennial playoff contenders. The Boston-born entrepreneur has overseen arguably the most successful era in the Eagles' history.

The hallmark of Lurie's ownership is patience. He gives head coaches time to implement their identities on the franchise. It's rare that Lurie fires a head coach after a bad season or disappointing playoff exit. That's one reason the team exhibits an impressive degree of consistency, which is mostly absent in the modern NFL.

Under his ownership, the Philadelphia Eagles won their first (and so far only) Super Bowl in Super Bowl LII. The win came against Lurie's childhood favorite team, the New England Patriots. It was made possible by a rare touchdown catch from Nick Foles, now fondly referred to as the "Philly Special."

Lurie might be celebrating another Super Bowl win with his side up against the two-time reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Super Bowl LIX. The game will occur at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will serve as a chance for the Eagles to get revenge against Patrick Mahomes and Co. after losing Super Bowl LVII.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback