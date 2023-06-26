How much is NFL Game Pass in the UK? Exploring DAZN prices for 2023 season 

NFL Game Pass has been made available worldwide on DAZN, giving fans one place to watch NFL games.

All upcoming football contests, including the Super Bowl LVIII, the regular season, and preseason contests, will be available for streaming live. The whole collection of NFL archival content as well as a variety of specials will be available to both existing and new subscribers.

All NFL football events are available for live streaming in the UK through NFL Game Pass. To enjoy the NFL from any location, download the NFL Pass app for iOS or Android.

The cost of an NFL Game Pass subscription in the UK is £150.99 as of 2023.

What is DAZN?

Every NFL event, including RedZone, is covered by the international sports streaming platform DAZN, both in real-time and on tape.

Global football devotees can access the NFL Network on Digital Sport Network 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and watch all of the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft action.

What does the DAZN partnership mean for NFL Game Pass users?

The NFL and DAZN cooperation will enhance viewers' streaming experience. From the start of the season, open watch parties will be offered for specific games. A multi-screen capability will be available on certain gadgets, allowing mega-fans to watch many games at once.

Additionally, the service is now accessible on over 100 devices, including large displays like video game consoles and smart televisions

Furthermore, there are numerous other methods for fans to buy Game Pass, such as via numerous telcos worldwide. Current members will be switched over to the freshly launched service, and they will receive a notification with a special link that allows them to log into their new accounts.

