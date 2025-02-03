How much do Super Bowl winners get paid? Exploring prize money for Big Game

Winning the Super Bowl is a dream of every professional football player. It culminates years of training, playing and competing at the highest level. Hence, it's unsurprising that the Super Bowl is regarded as the biggest one-off game in American sports.

With that in mind, let's examine the amount of money players receive for being on the winning team at the Super Bowl.

How much do Super Bowl winners get paid?

Article 37 of the NFL collective bargaining agreement states that Super Bowl-winning players get $178,000. This is a slight increase from last year when the Kansas City Chiefs players got paid $171,000 after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs are looking to take home their third Lombardi Trophy in a row when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will feature some of the best players in the league.

Thanks to the collective bargaining agreement, the prize money for Super Bowl winners increases every season. It was $157,000 in 2022, $164,000 in 2023, $171,000 in 2024 and $178,000 this year.

What are the Super Bowl LIX odds?

According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs are -1.5 favorites according to the spread in the lead-up to the big game. The money line sits at Chiefs -125, and the Eagles are at +105. The total is 48.5 (Over -115 and Under -105).

The Chiefs enter the big game fresh off a close victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game. They're favorites thanks to their almost flawless record in the playoffs since Patrick Mahomes became the team's starting quarterback.

Mahomes has thrived under the tutelage of Andy Reid and has lost just three playoff games in his professional football career.

Standing in the Chiefs' way of a historic three-peat are the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are fresh off a stunning victory over the Washington Commanders and will be pumped for the big game.

This year's Super Bowl is a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, in which the Chiefs narrowly won. Jalen Hurts and Co. will be eager for revenge and the chance to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia for the first time since the Philly Special-inspired Super Bowl LII win in 2018.

