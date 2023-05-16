How much will it cost to watch football on Peacock? All you need to know about NFL's latest decision

Modern streaming giants Peacock is a new and exciting streaming platform for NFL viewers. This platform is fresh and affordable, and they are steadily improving their content catalog. To watch football on Peacock, you must be subscribed to a package.

Hence, you can go for the ad-supported Premium plan that costs $5 monthly. While the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus plan costs $10 a month. Both programs give you access to the service's entire streaming lineup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Where can I watch Peacock?

Peacock's streaming app is available on Samsung, Vizio, iOS, Android mobile devices, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, PlayStation, Xbox One, Chromecast, Flex devices, and Xfinity.

The service is also available through its official website.

Where can I sign up for Peacock?

Peacock launched on July 15, 2020. You can subscribe to a Premium or Premium Plus package via the Peacock website.

The Peacock and NFL Deal

The National Football League and Peacock recently signed an exclusive deal that entails the NFL putting one of its playoff games exclusively on Peacock in the 2023 NFL season. This is the first time the league will put one of its playoff games exclusively on a digital platform.

The league and NBCUniversal announced Monday that the Saturday night game on wild-card weekend will be on Peacock.

The Peacock exclusive game is on January 13, 2024. The game will be aired on NBC stations in the markets of the teams playing. It will be followed by a late afternoon playoff game on Peacock and NBC that will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. It will also be available on mobile gadgets through the NFL+ package.

Under the NFL's 11-year contract with NBCUniversal that began this season, Peacock has an exclusive regular-season game. That will be on December 23, 2024, when the Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Chargers in prime time.

The Cincinnati Bengals versus the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup on NBC will precede that. It remains to be seen whether the league and Peacock partnership will be successful, as deals such as this can be hit or miss.

However, one thing's for sure: Peacock will get a couple of new subscribers to their platform, and the league is broadening its scope. It is a win-win for all parties involved at the time of writing. Kudos to Roger Goodell and the rest of the top brass at the National Football League for coming up with this ploy.

Poll : 0 votes