Julio Jones contract breakdown: How much will Buccaneers star earn in 2022?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady got a new target in former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones. The rich get richer and the Buccaneers have added one of the greatest wide receivers of all-time to their roster.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones.



More on ESPN’s NFL Live. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones.More on ESPN’s NFL Live. https://t.co/IZQ4rMuEUo

The 33-year-old signed with the team yesterday as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

The details of his contract were released this morning, with Jones set to make $6 million this season with a max value of $8 million.

Ian Rapoport tweeted:

"The #Bucs have officially signed FA WR Julio Jones, giving him a 1-year deal worth $6M base salary with a max value of $8M, source says."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Bucs have officially signed FA WR Julio Jones, giving him a 1-year deal worth $6M base salary with a max value of $8M, source says. The #Bucs have officially signed FA WR Julio Jones, giving him a 1-year deal worth $6M base salary with a max value of $8M, source says.

After spending the first 11 seasons of his NFL career in Atlanta with the Falcons, Jones was traded last off-season to the Tennessee Titans. This was in return for the Titans' second-round pick in 2022, and their fourth-round pick in 2023.

The receiver had a down year with the Titans by his standards, setting career lows with 31 receptions, 434 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. He was ultimately let go of by the franchise. Jones was released by the Titans on March 16, 2022.

In his career, Jones has made the Pro Bowl seven times, has been selected to five All-Pros, and has led the league in receiving yards twice.

Over the last two seasons, it's been a challenge for Jones to stay healthy as he's missed seven games in each season. As he's gotten older, staying healthy has been a bit more of an obstacle for Jones.

However, when he is healthy and on the field, he still has talent, and with Brady now throwing him the ball, he may be able to showcase it.

Do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the best wide receiver core heading into 2022?

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Julio Jones joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they now have one of the best wide receiver cores in the NFL. The receiving group will be highlighted by Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage.

Gage has had over 1,500 yards and eight touchdowns in the last two seasons. Evans has had eight straight 1,000+ yard seasons, which is an NFL record, and Godwin surpassed 1,000 yards last season, despite missing time due to an ACL injury.

When they're all on the field at the same time, the Bucs will have one of the, if not the, best receiving cores in NFL.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far