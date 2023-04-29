How is NFL Draft location selected? Exploring league's protocols for mega event

The NFL Draft is one of the most pivotal parts of the NFL calendar, as it is essentially the beginning of the careers of 200-plus collegiate football stars. The draft has always been a massive event, and these days it's getting even bigger thanks to social media.

So far, the 2023 NFL Draft has not been short of inspirational moments, startling slides, and everything in between. It's only fitting that we delve into how the draft location is selected.

In this piece, we will explore the league's protocols for the mega event, the factors to consider, and the economic benefit for the host city. So, without further ado, let's get to analyzing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How is the NFL Draft location selected?

Cities interested in hosting the yearly draft must submit bids each year then the 32 league owners vote on where the next NFL Draft will occur.

Since the draft has become such a massive event, the league must consider factors such as venue size and return on investment.

Factors considered when selecting a host city for the NFL Draft

Here are some factors that the NFL considers when selecting a host city for the Draft:

1. Size of the Venue

The NFL Draft is a huge event; as such, the NFL needs to consider the size of the location when choosing a host city. The Draft has been held in various places, including auditoriums, theaters, and outdoor stadiums. Just take a look at this year's draft, which is taking place at Union Station in Kansas City.

2. Return on Investment

The draft brings in significant revenue for the location, with visitors staying in local hotels, dining in regional restaurants, and shopping in city stores. This influx of income can significantly impact the city's economy, making it a highly anticipated event. The league also considers the potential return on investment for the host city.

3. History

The NFL favors awarding draft hosting rights to cities with solid football history. For instance, next year's draft will occur in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit has a rich football history and is home to the Detroit Lions. While something needs to be confirmed for 2025, the Green Bay Packers have been jockeying for the event to be held in Green Bay. That's just how it is, and so far, it has benefited the NFL and its chief decision-makers.

How Hosting the NFL Draft can benefit a host city's economy

Hosting the NFL Draft can be super beneficial to a host city's economy, and it's been that way for years.

In 2019, the draft took place in Nashville, and according to Fox, it generated $220 million in economic impact during the event. The reason is that over 600,000 people descended upon the city for the festivities, which also featured Dierks Bentley and Tim McGraw in concert.

The 2020 NFL Draft was a non-factor due to the coronavirus pandemic, but regular service resumed the following year. In 2021, the draft took place in Cleveland; it yielded over $40 million in total economic impact from a three-day event, according to 19 News in Cleveland. This is considerably lower than the norm, likely due to the persistent effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's draft is currently taking place in Kansas City, and word on the street is that Kansas is making good money for its hosting duties. Such is the power of the NFL, and that's likely not going to change anytime soon.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes