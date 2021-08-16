How the NFL's new taunting rule is taking fun out of the game

One of the biggest rule changes in the NFL this season is the new taunting rule, or rather, its enforcement. The move is the latest in an ongoing subplot of the "No Fun League."

The NFL feels that its players were too out of control last year, so they are looking to address the same this season. The move could make the game less negative but also staler, as overenforcement is almost an inevitability.

What is the NFL's new rule change?

Essentially, taunting is exactly what it means. Any offensive words or actions seen by the referee will result in penalties. Two taunting penalties will lead to disqualification and 15-yard penalties for each infraction. The NFL has outlined numerous examples of what qualifies as taunting.

Lol at this being flagged for taunting. Totally soft. My man just took an entire mass of humans 10 yards and is fired up. What a joke pic.twitter.com/mrVp3yOZWo — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 15, 2021

However, the general rule is that referees will know it when they see it. Pressed by the NFL to act swiftly and harshly, the officials will be ruthless, especially early in the year. As the players adjust to the new rule, they will likely find themselves with more penalties than usual.

Implications of the change

The safest way to avoid taunting penalties would be to not say anything to anyone, as a referee's misinterpretation of any communication could lead to disqualification. The new rules may essentially mute players, and take their personalities out of the game over time.

While some fans may welcome a quieter league, many have already voiced their concerns over the changes. Of course, the NFL is digging their heels in on this, and seem unlikely to budge unless there is a hit to their ratings.

What is the logic behind the change?

By cracking down on unsportsmanlike conduct, the NFL is hoping to correct the image of its players. By doing that, the NFL is likely hoping to make itself more appealing to more sponsors.

Of course, the NFL already has a plethora of sponsors showing advertisements during their games. However, like any company, the NFL needs to show increasing profits to keep its stakeholders happy.

To a lesser but also important extent, the NFL is attempting to make the game more kid-friendly. As the game branches out into Nickelodeon broadcasts, the NFL is looking to force its players to act more like role models for the next generation. If NFL players act out in negative ways, it could encourage young viewers to do the same. Essentially, the NFL is trying to do its part to foster a positive environment.

From the 'end racism' messaging to the NFL's 'Play 60' campaign, it's clear the league places emphasis on creating a positive impact on its audience. Removing unsportsmanlike conduct takes the philosophy one step further, though.

