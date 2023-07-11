How popular is the NFL in Germany? Exploring fanbase numbers ahead of league's Euro tour 

The NFL has gradually attempted to increase its operations abroad. Mexico City hosted the league's first regular-season game outside of the United States in October 2005. The NFL's International Series was introduced two years after with a matchup between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

After closing NFL Europe, the NFL's stance on overseas football changed last year. In 2022, the NFL added Munich, Germany, to its itinerary after visits to England and Mexico became more common.

In 2021, a study found that American football was the second most popular sport in Germany, with a third of the population having watched an NFL game in the previous year.

In fact, with more than 6.5 million fans, Germany has the most NFL devotees in all of Europe.

"I think the NFL interest in Germany is definitely ahead of England at the moment"

The NFL Europe showcase of American football in Germany lends even more support to these figures. Germany was one of the handful of European nations to routinely sell tickets for NFL football games in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Will there be NFL games in Germany in 2023?

In 2023, the NFL will return to Germany. Two games are scheduled for Frankfurt as part of the league's overseas game schedule for the forthcoming season. Frankfurt Stadium will host two of the NFL's international league games, making it the second German location to host an NFL game.

With a Week 10 matchup between Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Munich's Allianz Arena, the NFL made its debut in Germany last year.

Over 8 million people watched the game worldwide, making it the most-watched international game on NFL Network in America with more than 5.8 million viewers. The game also set benchmarks for game-day retail sales at the Allianz Arena,, where attendance was the highest ever for an NFL game played outside of the United States.

The NFL made an effort to keep spectators engaged in Munich by encouraging greater crowd participation than at home games. The quarterback challenge, wide receiver challenge, 40-yard dash, and field goal kick were among the events that were part of the fan festival outside the Allianz Arena. A chance to put their skills to the test was provided to the audience.

The range of ticket costs for the two NFL games at Frankfurt Stadium in 2023 is €75 to €225.

