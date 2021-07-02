How did Reggie Bush lose his Heisman Trophy?

Former NFL and University of Southern California running back Reggie Bush has had a lot to say about the NIL rule introduced by the NCAA. As of Thursday, July 1, 2021, the NCAA has started to allow student-athletes to use their name, image and likeness (NIL) for profit.

Bush, who now works for FOX Sports as a college football analyst, has asked that the Heisman Trophy be returned to him. The NCAA has not officially commented on the situation regarding Bush.

I never cheated this game. That was what they wanted you to believe about me. — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) July 1, 2021

What are the reasons that Reggie Bush lost his Heisman Trophy?

As a standout running back at USC, Reggie Bush broke numerous records and received many accolades, including the Heisman Trophy. Bush was drafted with the second overall selection in the 2006 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

That same year, rumors began to swirl that Reggie Bush and his family had received gifts and money while he was attending USC. The gifts included, but weren't limited to, presents from his agent Lloyd Lake, which included a limo ride to the Heisman Trophy presentation. It is also reported that he was receiving these throughout his entire college career.

NCAA student-athletes, up until today, were prohibited from accepting any gifts of any kind.

USC asked the NCAA to conduct an investigation into the matter. Agent Lloyd Lake flipped sides and sued Reggie Bush and his family for nearly $300,000 (the financial estimate of all the gifts given). Lloyd also agreed to work with the NCAA in their case against Bush.

In 2010, the NCAA settled their case against Reggie Bush. The player was found guilty of receiving gifts in 2004 and continuously afterward. USC was hit with various sanctions due to Bush's behavior.

The university was forced to sever its relationship with Bush and all awards and honors that adorned Reggie's name were removed from campus. Bush was also banned from stepping foot on USC's campus during their probation period. USC also had to forfeit its 2005 Orange Bowl win.

USC's running backs coach Todd McNair was also found guilty of knowing about the gifts that Bush was receiving and not doing anything to prohibit it. He was banned from recruiting for a year.

With additional speculation that Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy would be revoked, Bush made the decision to forfeit the trophy on his own before a decision was made. The Heisman Trophy Trust decided not to name a replacement winner.

Reggie Bush statement after Supreme Court ruling yesterday: pic.twitter.com/Iia0xXz11f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

