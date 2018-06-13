Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rams ordered to pay former NFL running back Bush $12.5m in damages

Reggie Bush was awarded $12.5million in damages by a court in St Louis.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 05:19 IST
104
Reggie Bush
Reggie Bush

The Rams have been ordered by a court in St Louis to pay a total of $12.5million in damages to former NFL running back Reggie Bush after he sustained a season-ending knee injury in 2015 when he slipped on concrete on the sideline.

A jury ordered the Rams, now in Los Angeles, to pay Bush $4.95m in compensatory damages and $7.5m in punitive damages.

In the original lawsuit, Bush asked the Rams to pay between $10m and $15m in damages, because if he had not sustained the knee injury, that is how much money he would have made on his next contract.

Instead, in 2016 Bush signed a one-year deal with the Bills which reportedly was worth $1m in base salary, with a $375,000 signing bonus and $125,000 roster bonus.

Bush played in 13 games for the Bills in 2016 rushing for negative-three yards on 12 carries. He caught seven passes for 90 yards. Before the injury, Bush signed a one-year deal amounting to $2.4m with the 49ers. He played in five games in 2015 before getting hurt.

"I'm very happy with the verdict," Bush told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "The people spoke and decided very fairly."

The 11-year NFL veteran originally asked the court to force the Edward Jones Dome to compensate him as well, but the suit was dismissed by a judge last week.

Romo hits back-to-back birdies on PGA Tour debut
RELATED STORY
Cardinals release RB Adrian Peterson
RELATED STORY
Rodgers and Paul to take NFL-NBA battle to the golf course
RELATED STORY
Trump tells young athletes to play to win, have a good life
RELATED STORY
Resurgent Tiger Woods one back with 18 to play at Valspar...
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: Pay attention to bullpens for daily lineups
RELATED STORY
Bernhard Langer looks to conquer vexing Iowa course
RELATED STORY
Woods starts with a par as Singh makes early running at...
RELATED STORY
Tony Romo fails to qualify for U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
PGA Tour Champions in Iowa washed out, Tom Lehman wins
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us