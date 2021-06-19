How to become an NFL scout

Being an NFL scout is an "easier" way to break into the NFL, according to Twitter wisdom. While it's supposedly an easier task than taking up skilled positions, many who have made the journey have said that it's worth it.

For those inclined to take the plunge, here's how one can become an NFL scout.

However, this article is geared towards the younger generation. Specifically, those who have not spent a lot of time working and are younger than 21 years old. However, there is useful advice for anyone who wants to be an NFL scout.

However, this article is geared towards the younger generation. Specifically, those who have not spent a lot of time working and are younger than 21 years old. However, there is useful advice for anyone who wants to be an NFL scout.

Starting the journey to be an NFL scout

For those who want to be an NFL scout, they need to realize that it takes a long time. Stay patient and be willing to start small. Rome was not built in a day and a competitive scouting resume was not, either.

However, the number one skill of NFL scouts is learning and having a giant base of knowledge. If nothing else, start by learning as much about football as possible.

The ultimate goal would be to have built a great resume that outshines other resumes when it is time to ultimately go after a job as an NFL scout. Basically, the more experiences one can accrue, the more competitive it will be. The process will take a long time and will include working for free.

With these warnings out of the way, let's take a look at how someone can become an NFL scout.

Steps to being an NFL scout

For those still in high school or younger, it is imperative to get good grades. This means studying for tests, doing extra credit, taking notes, and getting homework done on time. The better the grades, the better the college, the better the job.

After high school, get into college the following fall or as soon as possible. Once out of school shape, it is quite difficult to get back into school shape.

It would be smart to attend a college with a top football team. While in college, it is important to surround oneself with people that have similar dreams. This will come in handy later when looking for work.

While in school, make the effort to get experience with the football team. Whether it is by working on the field, interning as an assistant, or showing up at open tryouts, any experience is good experience.

After graduating with good grades comes the true test of patience and persistence. Now that college is done and the degree is earned, it is time to do some cold solicitation. Meaning, letters, emails, and phone calls must be placed until earning an internship. This could take up to a year and will result in daily rejection.

However, eventually, one will land an internship. Usually, these internships are unpaid or pay little. After spending months or years working at the internship, the door opens to real, full-time NFL scouting. This usually happens through connections made through the internship but sometimes promotions happen.

The NFL Scouting Combine

In total, this process could take high schoolers from their mid-to-late teens until the late 20s to pull off. However, once they land the job as an NFL scout, they will have made it into one of the most exclusive fields in the world. Now comes visits to schools across the country and the NFL Combine to assess talent.

