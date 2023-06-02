How to watch NFL live on Hulu this season: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 kickoff

Hulu + Live TV and the NFL Network have been providing fans access to NFL entertainment throughout the year since 2021. Sunday Night Football is broadcast on NBC, while Monday Night Football is broadcast on ESPN.

In 2023, all Hulu + Live TV subscribers will have access to the NFL Network. With Hulu + Live TV, fans can enjoy live NFL summer contests, special live regular-season contests, iconic studio displays, and much more. They also have access to all of the matches on every network.

Despite the fact that Hulu's subscription-based programming is only offered in 1080p on some platforms, a few on-demand originals do enable 4K streaming. On some systems, the service also enables 1080p/60fps live streaming.

How to start using Hulu + Live TV is detailed below:

1. Activate your Hulu account or log in if you already have one.

2. Set up any Live TV-compatible devices, including Samsung TV, LG TV, Fire TV, Apple, Android, Windows browsers, Mac, Roku, Xbox, and PlayStation.

3. Enter your zip code to see which networks are broadcasting and streaming NFL games locally.

How much will it cost to watch NFL live on Hulu?

You can enjoy even more games and watching options by purchasing additional add-ons. One of the numerous advantages of streaming is that it typically costs less and offers more customization than cable.

Costs begin at $69.99 a month; however, the streaming catalog is subsidized by advertisements. This implies that thousands of shows on Hulu have commercial breaks.

While Hulu's Live TV service doesn't provide a free trial, the membership benefits make it worthwhile to try it out for a month. To watch your preferred NFL teams in action, tune into live TV stations like ESPN, NBC, CBS, and the NFL Network.

Although advertisements do not sponsor live broadcasts, they do contain all the commercial breaks found on cable.

Can you watch all the NFL games on Hulu in 2023?

The majority of NFL matches are shown on networks that are accessible through Hulu + Live TV. However, occasionally, they may be broadcast on stations that are not. You may watch the NFL live on Hulu, though, so far the game broadcasts on NFL RedZone, ESPN, NBC, CBS, or another equivalent channel.

