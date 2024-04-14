How to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas? Streaming details for Week 3 UFL games

The St. Louis Battlehawks will play the San Antonio Brahmas in Week 3 of the inaugural UFL season. The match will happen on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about watching the game.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas streaming details

Here's a look at the St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas match details:

Livestream: FuboTV, Sling TV, and DirecTV.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Venue: The Alamodome

What: UFL, Week 4

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Who: San Antonio Brahmas vs. St. Louis Battlehawks

This game is the last one in Week 3, featuring two teams with high hopes for UFL 2024. The Brahmas will host the Battlehawks at the Alamodome.

The Brahmas come into the game as favorites and will fancy their chances against the Battlehawks. The Brahmas are unbeaten in 2024 and are in first place in the XFL. The Battlehawks, on the other hand, have split their games and will need to play phenomenal football to avoid entering the loss column in Week 3.

Week 3 UFL Schedule

Here's a look at the full schedule for Week 3 of the ongoing UFL season:

D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades

Channel: ESPN

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions

Channel: Fox

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers

Channel: ABC

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Start time: Noon ET

St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas

Channel: ABC

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

What's next after the regular season?

The XFL will have four franchises qualify for the postseason, with the top two teams qualifying for the championship games in each conference. The UFL championship will round up on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Each franchise will play in six in-conference matchups and four inter-conference games.