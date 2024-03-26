How to watch UFL 2024? Time, TV channel, live stream details for United Football League 

The United Football League (UFL) is a spring football league that merges the old USFL and XFL to form arguably the most significant American football league not named the NFL. The inaugural 2024 UFL season will feature eight franchises aiming for the grand prize.

Here's a closer look at everything you need to know about the 2024 season, such as how to stream it and when the playoffs begin.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How to watch the 2024 UFL season? Will UFL be televised?

Yes, the inaugural UFL season will be televised. This year's United Football League season begins with a doubleheader on FOX. The Birmingham Stallions make the trip to the Arlington Renegades at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by the St. Louis Battlehawks taking on the Michigan Panthers at 4:00 p.m.

Other channels that will broadcast United Football League games include FS1, ABC and ESPN.

Expand Tweet

How do you stream the 2024 UFL season without cable?

If you don't have access to any of the above cable options, there's no problem. That's because you can stream the 2024 UFL season without cable. Live streaming platforms like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV are all streaming services that will broadcast the UFL's first season.

Furthermore, United Football League games on FS1 and FOX will be available for live viewing via the FOX Sports App and FOX Sports website.

Which teams will play in the 2024 UFL?

Here's a list of all the teams confirmed to be participating in the inaugural edition of the United Football League:

Arlington Renegades

Birmingham Stallions

D.C. Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

When do the 2024 UFL playoffs start?

This year's United Football League playoffs tentatively begin on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The postseason will consist of two rounds, namely the conference championship and the United Football League championship.

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the United Football League playoffs:

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Conference Championship, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Conference Championship, TBA (FOX)

Sunday, June 16, 2024 - UFL Championship, TBA (FOX)