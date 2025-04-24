"I had 41 Coors Lights" - When Lawrence Taylor hilariously admitted to not remembering his draft night story

Lawrence Taylor may have been the most outstanding defensive player the NFL has ever seen. However, the 66-year-old doesn't remember his draft night, which changed his life for good.

Taylor was drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Giants in 1981 and quickly established himself as a franchise-altering force. Taylor’s resume is ridiculous. He boasts 10 Pro Bowls, two Super Bowl rings, six First-Team All-Pro selections in six seasons, and an MVP award—rare ft. for a defensive player.

In a clip that’s gone viral again, the Hall of Fame linebacker admits,

“I don’t remember too much. "I had 41 Coors Lights so I couldn’t tell you… I just know it was an exciting time but it wasn’t like this. It was old school. It wasn’t in New York or anything.”

The Giants hit the jackpot in ’81, and even if Taylor’s memory is hazy, NFL fans haven't forgotten that draft-night gold anytime soon.

Lawrence Taylor's best game for Giants so far

Taylor’s best game for the Giants didn’t come in a Super Bowl or playoff clash. It came on Thanksgiving Day in 1982, and boy, he put on a show. He was nursing a sprained knee and was furious about not starting, but Taylor was in no mood to let it affect his day when he came on in the second quarter.

Against the Detroit Lions, the LT turned the tide of a sluggish game and etched his name into NFL history. His 97-yard pick-six off Gary Danielson is talked about to this day, the play that sealed the Giants’ 13-6 win and introduced Taylor to a national TV audience in epic fashion.

“I took control of that game,” Taylor later said. “I can truly say I took total control that day.”

He added a sack, forced a fumble, and pressured Danielson into another interception. It was a performance for the ages from the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Giants fans, and even co-owner John Mara (27 years old at the time), still remember LT’s legendary slide into the end zone.

