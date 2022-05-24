"I didn't know how to take care of my mind" - Former NFL player reveals his mental health struggles following retirement

Former NFL player Ryan Mundy recently appeared on an episode of The Pivot Podcast to talk about life after retiring from football. The NFL is an integral part of the life and identity of everyone involved in the game. After a lengthy career, players initially think retiring is an opportunity to rest and pursue other interests, however moving on presents many unforeseen challenges.

Mundy had some very pertinent observations from his own experiences and was happy to share them. He started by explaining how he struggled with his identity and finding his place in society outside the NFL, and that doing so required help.

"I was trying to figure out who and what I am when I'm no longer tackling somebody. And I went into the marketplace to, quote-on-quote, go see a therapist and had a really, really rough time at it."

Mundy continued by explaining the difference between recovering from a physical injury and dealing with a mental struggle.

"I found that to be like, pretty difficult and disappointing, because I knew how to take care of my knee. I knew how to take care of my shoulder, my back, etc. But I didn't know how to take care of my mind."

He concluded by pointing out the lack of resources allocated to psychological health and life after football.

"I didn't have the help and support and the resources to better understand the next phase of my life. And I thought that that was really troubling."

Mundy has become an entrepreneur since retiring from the NFL. This includes being the founder and CEO of Alkeme Health Co. According to his LinkedIn account, they are "a digital health company with a mission to become the universal healthcare provider for the Black community."

Alkeme Health Co. also focuses on providing health services for mental wellness. Part of the inspiration for this venture may have come from his own experiences and psychological wellbeing following his NFL career.

Ryan Mundy's NFL career

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Mundy

Ryan Mundy played college football with the West Virginia University Mountaineers. He was selected with the 194th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Playing for the Steelers was a dream come true for Mundy, who was born in Pittsburgh and is a life-long fan of the team.

Mundy spent six seasons in the league, including four years with the Steelers followed by a year each with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears. He totaled 311 tackles, six interceptions, 16 passes defended, two sacks, two forced fumbles, four recovered fumbles and one touchdown. He also won a Super Bowl XLIII ring with the Steelers as they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27–23 at the end of the 2008 season.

