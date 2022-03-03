3 realistic landing spots for NY Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is entering the final year of his contract with the New York Giants.

He is owed around 7.2 million dollars of guaranteed money for the 2022 NFL season, and the Giants have yet to commit to him beyond that. He will become an unrestricted free agent next year unless he receives a new contract.

NFL players entering the final year of a contract often become trade candidates and Barkley is no different. There have been many reports that the Giants could be looking to trade Barkley during the 2022 offseason.

The Giants are currently around 7.2 million dollars over the salary cap, the 6th most in the NFL. Trading away Barkley would get them back to a neutral salary cap situation.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant Honestly if I’m Saquon Barkley hearing trade rumors surrounding my name I’ll be up for it…..I can see you being very dominant for one of those west coast teams… 90% of the time the uncomfortable change turns out to be positive whenever you embrace it Honestly if I’m Saquon Barkley hearing trade rumors surrounding my name I’ll be up for it…..I can see you being very dominant for one of those west coast teams… 90% of the time the uncomfortable change turns out to be positive whenever you embrace it

The Giants are in the middle of a rebuilding process, so trading Barkley could help them acquire more valuable draft picks. If Barkley becomes available in the trade market, there will likely be several teams interested in acquiring him.

Here are three potential landing spots that make sense for Saquon Barkley.

Potential destinations for Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

#1 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins averaged just 92.2 rushing yards per game last season, the third worst in the NFL. Myles Gaskin was their leading rusher last season with just 612 yards.

The Dolphins have the most available cap space this offseason and running back is the position in which they are the most lacking. Acquiring Barkley would make a ton of sense. He could add a much-needed weapon to their offense.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have more than 35 million dollars in available cap space to improve their roster. One way they can do that is by adding a running back who is a solid receiver, such as Barkley.

No running backs on their roster last season eclipsed 200 receiving yards while combining for zero receiving touchdowns. Adding a player with Barkley's receiving skill set could elevate their offense to the next level.

#3 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals could be in the market for a running back this year, with both James Conner and Chase Edmonds pending free agency.

The two combined for 65 percent of the Cardinals' rushing yards last season. Saquon Barkley could make up for some of the lost production. He is a high upside option at an affordable price.

Edited by Adam Dickson