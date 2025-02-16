"I let my emotions get to me there": When Josh Allen reacted to Bills crushing AFC loss vs Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the strongest rivals for the Kansas City Chiefs in recent times, courtesy of their quarterback Josh Allen. Although the 2025 NFL MVP winner has maintained a 4-4 record against Patrick Mahomes, it is the Chiefs' quarterback who still has an edge over the Firebaugh, CA native.

Allen has performed exceptionally well against the Chiefs during the regular-season games, winning four out of their five encounters. However, he always comes up short when the two teams face each other in the postseason, which is quite frustrating. When the Bills lost their AFC Championship game against the Chiefs in 2023, Allen lost his composure. He expressed his disappointment over his behavior in a post-game interview in February 2023.

“The way it ended doesn’t sit right with me with how chippy and ticky tack it got. I’m disappointed in myself,” Allen said. “I let my emotions get to me there. That’s not how you’re supposed to play football.”

Allen was referring to a moment in the game where he was sacked for the fourth time in a blowout. As Allen fell on the ground, he hit Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor on the helmet in an act of unsportsmanlike behavior. Okafor responded by standing over him, prompting Bills’ right guard Jon Feliciano to shove Okafor away. It soon turned into a mini melee. The Bills eventually lost the encounter 38-24.

Josh Allen fails to break post-season jinx

Although Allen was apologetic about his role in the unfortunate incident, he also ensured that they would bounce back from the loss.

“It’s going to fuel us. I have no doubt in my mind that we will be back,” he said. “We’re still young and we’re only going to get better. That’s one thing I take from this. We’re close. The results weren’t good tonight but I’m super proud of how our team fought all season and how we bonded together.”

The two faced each other in December 2023 when the Bills defeated the Chiefs 20-17. This was followed by another morale-boosting 30-21 victory in the 2024 regular season. The Bills were the only team to beat the Chiefs in the previous regular season, thus ending the Chiefs' 11-game undefeated streak.

However, history repeated itself as the Chiefs had the last laugh again at the AFC Championship game. Despite promising to come better prepared, Allen and the Bills lost 32-29 to the Chiefs.

