"I like Ryan a lot, I think he's a great player": Tom Brady checks Ryan Tannehill off MFer list

Tom Brady claims Ryan Tannehill is not "MFer", so who is?

All summer, people have been trying to pinpoint who exactly the "MFer" was that Tom Brady had called out on HBO's The Shop. When Tom Brady was a free agent after the 2019 season, several teams showed interest in signing the future Hall of Fame QB, but one team supposedly dropped out of the running to go with their current QB starter.

Back in June on Lebron James' show on HBO, The Shop, Tom Brady spoke about his free-agent period and stated,

"One of the teams, they weren't interested at the very end. I was thinking, you're sticking with that MFer?"

Tom Brady on FA and one team in particular…sounds like SF & Jimmy G to me. “You’re sticking with that MFer?” (The Shop) HBO pic.twitter.com/ZNnvBgUcWN — 𝗕𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻Mike☘️ (@boston_sp0rts20) June 21, 2021

Who was the team and QB that Tom Brady mentioned?

After Wednesday's camp session for Tampa Bay, we now have one less person on the list: Ryan Tannehill. While speaking to the press, a reporter asked if Ryan Tannehill was the "MFer". Tennessee Titans beat Tom Brady in the playoffs in 2019, his last game ever as a Patriot.

Tom Brady had nothing but positive things to say about Tannehill and the Titans. He said Ryan is a great player and a great guy. Brady went on to say that 2019 was a great year for the Titans and that Tannehill had gotten one over on him on a few occasions. The reporter responded by asking specifically if Ryan Tannehill was the "MFer" he spoke of, to which Brady simply said no.

Tom Brady says Titans’ QB Ryan Tannehill wasn’t that ‘Mfer’ a team was sticking with rather than signing him as a free agent last year. pic.twitter.com/anKcu2Cuoy — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 18, 2021

Ryan Tannehill was a guess as good as any from an outsider's perspective. His Tennessee Titans beat New England in a wild-card upset, which happened to be Tom Brady's final game with the team. Tennessee may have shown some interest in Brady, but it's unlikely they are in the running after nearly winning the AFC Championship with Ryan Tannehill in 2019.

So who is the mysterious QB that everyone is buzzing about? The odds are still in favor of Jimmy Garoppolo, who will never get out of Tom Brady's shadow. Denver Broncos' Drew Lock is another possibility, or maybe it is Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears. Maybe Tom Brady will let the answer slip in his next drunken adventure after his next Super Bowl win, or it might just go to the grave with him.

