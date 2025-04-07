"I was super excited" - When Stefon Diggs made feelings known about getting traded to Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a blockbuster trade for wideout Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings in March 2020. Stefon Diggs was traded for a 2020 first-round pick (No. 22 overall), a 2020 fifth-round pick, a 2020 sixth-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick. In exchange, the Bills got Stefon Diggs and a seventh-round pick in 2020.

Fans wondered if Bills general manager Brandon Beane paid too much for him, but Diggs' production was elite in Buffalo. Diggs commented on his trade when the preseason came to a close in August 2020.

“When I first heard it, I was super excited,” Diggs said in his first press conference after the deal. “I didn’t know too much about the Buffalo organization... but they gave us a little bit of a whooping, so I had some recollection or some flashback of that whooping.”

Diggs was referring to a 2018 blowout loss to the Bills, a game where Josh Allen famously hurdled linebacker Anthony Barr—an act that left an impression on Diggs.

“The first thing I thought about was Josh Allen,” Diggs continued. “Big quarterback, big arm, guy who plays with a lot of heart who can move around.”

Stefon Diggs made a name for himself with the Vikings, notably for the ‘Minneapolis Miracle’ catch in the 2017 playoffs. However, tensions started stemming from frustrations over the team’s offensive direction, which led to Diggs’ exit, and he was ready for a fresh start with the Bills.

“I’m pretty much bought in on playing football.”

Stefon Diggs built good chemistry immediately with Josh Allen. They trained together and later played video games to build camaraderie, and it paid off. Diggs led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in 2020, earning his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod in Buffalo.

Stefon Diggs' time in Buffalo

While there were some ups and downs during Stefon Diggs' time in Buffalo, the stats paint a clear picture. Across four seasons, Diggs started 65 games, accruing 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 TDs. Diggs averaged 12.1 yards a reception and made 271 first downs in his time with Josh Allen, and was one of the premier receivers in the NFL.

That production helped the Bills to the postseason in all four campaigns Diggs was with the team, but Buffalo couldn't quite get to the Super Bowl. A now-iconic image of Diggs showed him standing, hands on hips, watching the Chiefs celebrate as the Bills crashed out of the AFC Championship game in January 2021.

After leaving Buffalo, Diggs spent 2024 with the Houston Texans, but his season was cut short by an ACL injury that ended his run of six 1,000-yard seasons. Now, he is heading to the New England Patriots after signing a three-year deal worth up to $69 million.

Diggs is expected to bring experience and reliability to a wide receiver room that has lacked a true No. 1 target. Though Stefon Diggs may be past his prime, the Patriots are betting on his presence as a veteran and his playmaking ability. Once fully fit, Diggs could boost the young QB Drake Maye and revitalize New England's offense.

