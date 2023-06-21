"Idiot trolls" - Aaron Rodgers once called out former Packers player, conspiracy theorists over grape soda debacle

Aaron Rodgers has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion. The former Green Bay Packers star constantly found himself hogging the limelight due to his controversial take on COVID-19 vaccines.

Often sharing his thoughts on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers had once found himself amid a rather strange conspiracy theory - one centered around a bottle of soda.

Back in 2014, former Packers safety LeRoy Butler suggested that Rodgers intentionally selected grape soda as his suitable choice of beverage as a subtle troll job directed at the Packers' fierce division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, who traditionally don purple attire when taking to the field.

However, Rodgers swiftly dismissed these claims as baseless during a radio show appearance with ESPN's Jason Wilde:

"Seven years. To all the idiot trolls out there, seven years... PBJ and Grape or Orange Crush. It's been grape for the last five, the first couple of years it was orange or grape. Seven years."

The former Packers QB further emphasized that his choice of beverage had nothing to do with any form of trolling, but rather a personal preference he had maintained over an extended period.

"Anybody who knows, any of the local media or anybody who's seen me after a game, I'm always carrying that around with me. That's probably the only soda that I ever drink - right after the game when you've got to get those nutrients back with you. So that's my post-game (snack) - PBJ and the Grape Crush. I do like it, contrary to anybody who thinks I was trolling anything. It's absolutely ridiculous. It's comical... I don't do those kinds of things."

The last bit of his statement is to be taken with a pinch of salt as he has mocked opponents multiple times in the past with his iconic belt celebration. And let's not forget the time he claimed to "own" the Chicago Bears.

Aaron Rodgers set to be a key speaker at Denver psychedelics conference

Aaron Rodgers stirred up quite a storm when he admitted to using ayahuasca while appearing on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. The former Packers star, who recently got traded to the New York Jets, has been passionate about his support for the hallucinogenic drink made from the stem and bark of tropical plants.

Now, he's set to be a key speaker at a psychedelics conference set to be held in Denver this week. The Jets QB will be joined alongside the likes of rapper Jaden Smith and former Texas Republican Governor Rick Perr, all of whom support the consumption of the prohibited substances.

