New Bears HC responds to Aaron Rodgers' infamous "I still own you" dig at franchise

In Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers played the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field and defeated them 24-14, improving to 5-1 on the season with the help of Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers scored a late six-yard touchdown run in the game that clinched the victory for the Packers. He also had a message for Bears fans. "I own you," said Rodgers to the crowd after scoring the game-sealing touchdown.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX "I STILL OWN YOU." - Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans "I STILL OWN YOU." - Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans https://t.co/7S0cuzXJAG

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was asked on the Rich Eisen Show whether or not he'd heard Rodgers' comments and about the rivalry between the sides.

Eberflus said:

"No, I haven't [heard Rodgers' comments]... It's a historic rivalry and we'll treat it as that. We're excited to play those guys twice a year. I leave you with this, my dad used to say this all the time, 'We will see.'"

Eberflus became the Bears' head coach this off-season after serving as the Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

After that Week 6 game against the Bears, Rodgers had doubled down on his comment and had no regrets saying "I own you" to Bears fans.

Rodgers said:

"Sometimes you black out on the field, in a good way. But I looked up in the stands and in the front row, all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird. So I'm not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next."

Nearly two months later, Rodgers was asked about his comments, and he still had no regrets.

Rodgers said:

"I don't know if you can question a whole lot of what I said. We've had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games. At some point, it will be used against me. It is what it is. I don't regret saying it at all."

Aaron Rodgers is 23-5 vs. the Bears in his career

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Some may believe that Aaron Rodgers had every right to make the notorious comment to Bears fans. Rodgers has dominated the Bears his entire career. He is 23-5 all-time against the team in his career, including a win in the playoffs following the two victories over them last season.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Prior to Aaron Rodgers' arrival, the Bears had owned the all-time lead in their rivalry with the Packers for decades. The Packers now have a seven-game lead, thanks to Rodgers' dominant record as a starter against the Bears. wp.me/pbBqYq-c8cY Prior to Aaron Rodgers' arrival, the Bears had owned the all-time lead in their rivalry with the Packers for decades. The Packers now have a seven-game lead, thanks to Rodgers' dominant record as a starter against the Bears. wp.me/pbBqYq-c8cY

Rodgers re-signed a three-year extension with the Packers this off-season and will have the chance to add more victories in the rivalry against the Bears. The last time Chicago defeated the Packers was in 2018 when they beat them 24-17 on December 16.

Edited by Piyush Bisht