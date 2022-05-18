Tarik Cohen injury history: Former Bears RB's past battles with injuries

Free-agent running back Tarik Cohen is looking to make an NFL comeback after suffering a torn ACL injury in Week 3 of the 2020 season. Unfortunately for Cohen, his comeback story will be more complex and the process longer if he does return to the NFL.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Cohen suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a training session live-streamed from his Instagram account. The injury will likely keep him as a free agent this season as he was looking to sign with a team this off-season.

In Week 3 of the 2020 season against the Atlanta Falcons, Cohen was tackled on a punt return and suffered tears to his ACL and MCL and a tibial plateau fracture.

Cohen was expected to make a return last season in 2021 but started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Unfortunately, he never came off it.

Tarik Cohen signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension with the Bears before tearing his ACL

On September 20, 2020, Cohen signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension with the Chicago Bears.

One week later, after Cohen signed his contract extension, the Bears played the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Cohen left the game after an apparent knee injury during a punt return where a Falcons defender was pushed into his legs as he was making a fair catch.

After MRIs, it became clear that he had suffered tears to his ACL and MCL and a tibial plateau fracture. He was placed on injured reserve two days after the game and missed the rest of the 2020 season.

Luckily for Cohen, he signed his contract extension a week before the devastating injury.

In five seasons in the league, Cohen has earned $12,124,623. Hopefully, he can return to the league and earn another contract.

The Bears will head into the season with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Darrynton Evans, and Trestan Ebner as their running backs.

Cohen has 261 rushes for 1,101 yards and five rushing touchdowns in his career. He's also added 209 receptions for 1,575 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Cohen also has a punt return for a touchdown in his career.

