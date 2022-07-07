"If you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none" - NFL analyst claims Baker Mayfield trade reeks of desperation

Baker Mayfield has been seeking a trade ever since the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster move during the 2022 NFL offseason. His wish was finally granted this week as he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers.

NFL analyst John Middlekauff recently appeared on an episode of his 3 and Out podcast to discuss his thoughts on the trade. He started by expressing his concerns for the Panthers' top two quarterbacks as Mayfield joined Sam Darnold with the Panthers.

"Sam Darnold has been a disaster. Now, you can blame it on the coaching. Baker Mayfield has actually had some positive moments. But clearly, I think we question: 'Do his teammates like him? Does he get along with people? What's his deal bro?"

Middlekauff continued by addressing the apparent character issues that come along with Mayfield.

"I actually like Baker Mayfield a lot. I thought he was the next Drew Brees. Clearly I was wrong because part of Drew Brees was the actual guy, and I think we questioned if Baker Mayfield was the guy. I don't. His own team does, his own front office does. That's not an opinion, that's a fact."

He concluded by mentioning the overall outlook of the Panthers, including their head coaching situation.

"The Carolina Panthers, let's face it, they're desperate. What's the famous saying, 'If you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none.' That's kind of where they're at, and I will say right now, I think Matt Rhule is much more likely to be coaching at UCLA next year than he is with the Carolina Panthers."

While Mayfield is pretty clearly an upgrade from Darnold, this is based off stats and team success. It's fair to wonder just how much better the Panthers will be after the trade. Head coach Matt Rhule is hoping that Mayfield can help elevate the Panthers to the next level and become a playoff contender. Rhule's job is likely to be on the line in the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

What did the Panthers trade to the Browns in return for Baker Mayfield?

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

In return for acquiring the new quarterback, the Carolina Panthers sent just one draft pick back to the Cleveland Browns. The pick is guaranteed to be at least a fifth-rounder, but could become a fourth-rounder based on performance.

The Browns also agreed to pay the majority of Mayfield's contract as a bargaining chip to get the deal done. The Browns will pay 10.5 million dollars of Mayfield's salary during the 2022 NFL season, while the Panthers will pay just 5.5 million dollars before incentives.

