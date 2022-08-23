“If you’re a guy, you should ask yourself, would you marry yourself?” - Russell Wilson reveals secret behind his perfect marriage with Ciara

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, have been married since July 2016. Whether it's NFL games, award shows, concerts or any other event, the two and their three children are always together, smiling and looking happy.

The quarterback said that people always ask what is the secret to a happy, healthy and loving marriage like he and Ciara have? As a guest on ET Online, he said that, for men, before deciding whether they are ready to propose and get married, they should ask themselves one question to determine if the timing is right. He said, ask yourself if you would marry, you?

“If you’re a guy, you should ask yourself, would you marry yourself? If you aren’t ready to marry yourself, you aren’t ready to marry somebody else."-Russell Wilson

The Super Bowl winning quarterback also said that he was given advice from Stevie Wonder. He said that he was at an event at the White House and Stevie Wonder was there, he gave him the following advice:

“Hey Russ, love her the way that God would love her."-Stevie Wonder to Russell

The advice and thought process has apparently worked quite well for the couple as they recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Ciara talks about biggest change in move to Denver after Russell Wilson trade

The Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason. After ten years with the Seahawks, which included a Super Bowl victory, Wilson is now in a new city with a new team.

This past spring, Ciara was a guest on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and spoke about the move from Seattle to Denver. She said that the biggest difference is the attitude and how it takes a lot of getting used to.

"My last rehearsal was crazy. I was like, I need a break. We had a couple breaks in the schedule, like just take a moment and pause, and breathe, you can really feel it. Going upstairs, it’s like I literally worked out for one hour.”-Ciara

Since then, the singer and the couple's three children have been seen on the sidelines during Denver Broncos training camp. Decked out in Denver Broncos' jerseys, the family looked excited for their new chapter.

As part of the AFC West, the veteran quarterback will now have to face the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders twice a year en route to postseason success.

