In Photos: Alix Earle models summer outfits on TikTok as Greece vacay draws to an end

TikTok and social media influencer Alix Earle has been documenting her European summer vacation. It apparently got off to a rocky start when she was scammed into booking a non-existent short-term rental in Italy. She took to social media at the time to say that she was 'stranded' and needed a place to stay and transportation.

Shortly after, she posted that Airbnb had come to their rescue and helped them with a place to stay. But, the girls trip has apparenly gotten a lot better as it has continued. Her recent posts on both TikTok and Instagram show the fashion that she brought along with her.

The TikTok video that she captioned, "Outfits I wore in Greece" show a plethora of options from dressy to casual and of course a beach look which includes sunglasses.

On her Instagram, Alix Earle shared a series of photos that she included one of the outfits that she debuted above. Along with photos of her group having fun in Greece.

It's not clear if the European getaway is coming to a close soon or not but it appears that all involved are having a good time.

Is Alix Earle dating Braxton Berrios?

Alix Earle, who has over five million followers on social media graduated from the University of Miami last month. her social media following took a rise in popularity as she documented the last four years of her college experience. Which included every day routines, beauty tips and fashion.

Since her graduation, she has been celebrating. But, before she hopped on a plane headed for Europe, she had a party back in the United States. The party that was hosted in Miami was attended by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Earle and Berrios have been linked as a potential couple for a few months now. Berrios, broke up with Sophia Culpo after two years together, earlier this offseason. A breakup that was confimed on Culpo's TikTok with alleged accusations of infidelity.

Earle, who previously dated Major League Baseball Player Tyler Wade, ended her relationship earlier this year as well.The TikTok star and Miami Dolphins wide receiver have been spotted together a few times recently. And, they also reportedly attended The Miami Grand Prix in May together.

Berrios, who also attended The University of Miami, signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in March.

