IN PHOTOS: Baker Mayfield's Emily wife turns heads with perfect gameday fit

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday. This is his first game of the season as he replaces the legendary Tom Brady. Since the former Heisman Trophy winner is filling some big shoes, Mayfield is expected to bring his best arm forward this year.

To support him in his new venture, his wife attended the Pewter Pirates' game. Emily Mayfield uploaded a series of pictures and videos to her Instagram account. She showed off her outfit and also shared a picture of the stadium with her fans.

The social media influencer wore a black tank top and paired it with white cargo pants. She also opted to wear a black and red bucket hat, and she completed her look with a transparent purse.

In her last story, Emily Mayfield wrote:

"This stadium is SWEET. Now go Bucs."

Baker Mayfield defends his team against negative remarks

Since the retirement of Tom Brady, the general perception of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been that the team is set up to fail. However, that is not what Baker Mayfield thinks, saying that he and his team will prove everyone wrong this season.

Although TB12 is no longer part of the team, Mayfield thinks that Tampa Bay still has a lot of potential that it needs to unleash.

“The key pieces that were a huge part of that Super Bowl run, and their success recently, they’re all still here,” Mayfield told the Tampa Bay Times.

“It’s a different hunger because, unfortunately, the narrative is that Tom’s gone and we suck.”

Talented forces like Antoine Winfield Jr., Devin White, Mike Evans, etc. are still on the team.

“That’s fortunate for us, because that makes our guys have a different type of motivation they might have not had recently," Mayfield said. "It puts them into a different level of competition and trying to prove that our locker room is more than capable of keeping that success.”

Despite doubts still lingering over the Bucs, it will be interesting to see the new era of Baker Mayfield unfold.