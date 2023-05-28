IN PHOTOS: NFL star George Kittle and wife Claire unite with former WWE Divas Nikki & Brie

George Kittle is spending the offseason having fun before training camps start across the NFL. One example of the 49ers All-Pro enjoying the offseason is hanging out at the Bottlerock Napa Valley Music Festival in California.

Kittle and his wife Claire hung out with former WWE stars Nikki & Brie at the festival. The first day of the music festival included performances by Post Malone, Smashing Pumpkins, and countless other musicians.

Nikki (L) and Brie (R) having fun with George and Claire Kittle (M) at Bottlerock. Credit: Nikki Garcia (IG)

The Kittles and the former WWE stars found themselves on stage in front of the massive crowd at the event:

The Kittles hanging out with Nikki and Brie backstage (L) and later onstage. Credit: George Kittle (IG)

It is known that the San Francisco 49ers star is a huge WWE fan and being with Nikki & Brie was even more special. The tight end is no stranger to being at WWE events. At this year's WrestleMania held at SoFi Stadium, he was in the crowd, watching former NFL punter Pat McAfee facing WWE superstar The Miz.

Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast @GettingOverCast It took a while, but we finally got George Kittle in and around a wrestling ring, tonight helping Pat McAfee. #WrestleMania It took a while, but we finally got George Kittle in and around a wrestling ring, tonight helping Pat McAfee. #WrestleMania https://t.co/JvXckldhnW

The superstar found himself confronting Kittle ringside, pushing the four-time Pro Bowler in the process. George Kittle didn't take this kindly and clotheslined The Miz, helping McAfee win his match.

How long have George Kittle and Claire Kittle been married?

The couple have been married since 2019 after just a year of being engaged. The pair renewed their vows two years later in a romantic ceremony in their backyard. They first met while at the University of Iowa. Claire is a fitness enthusiast deeply loves bodybuilding.

The couple at the festival (l) and at their wedding. Credit: George Kittle (L) and Claire Kittle )R)

She ran her own personal training classes and is often seen keeping fit on her Instagram page. Claire has more than 100K followers on social media, where she shares photos of her personal life and with her husband.

