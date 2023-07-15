In Photos: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany try catching waves in Lake Tahoe adventure

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are making the most of their vacation as the power couple hit the waves on their family trip to Lake Tahoe.

The Mahomes couple decided to travel for the rest of the month, as Brittany told her fans that there was over a month left for her star QB husband to start training camp with the Chiefs.

Therefore, Patrick and his wife thought that they should pack their bags and head to Montana for a trekking adventure with their children, Sterling Skye and Bronze, and friends.

The former soccer player posted pictures from the Yellowstone mountaintop. In the pictures, she was seen at the ski chalet with her children. After her trekking trip, Patrick and Brittany made a blockbuster appearance to promote the new documentary series 'Quarterback' on Netflix. They were then seen rocking the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Now, the couple, who had already informed their fans of their plans, took a plane to Lake Tahoe, where they were seen wake surfing. Brittany and Patrick uploaded videos from their adventure.

The mother of two showed the vast sea while her husband wrote:

"First time for everything."

Where will the couple head after their recent trip?

Patrick Mahomes lauds his wife's ability to ignore online haters

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Being a prominent social media figure comes with grave consequences. While there are days when prominent influencers enjoy notoriety, there are times when they get criticized for their actions.

It is important for them to turn a blind eye to such comments, and this is something Brittany Mahomes tries to do when she gets opposition from social media users.

Her husband, the two-time Super Bowl winner, commended her ability to avoid mean comments getting to her and said via E! News:

"She was an athlete growing up. If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you. And so she has a good sense of that."

"She has her head on her shoulders the right way. She's my rock. She's the one that, through tough times, can get me through."

Mahomes not only acknowledged that her wife is an important figure but also praised her for her ability to not let negative comments hurt her.

