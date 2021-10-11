NFL Rumors: 3 WRs the Steelers should target to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Steelers may have survived the Broncos on Sunday, but one player did not. JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered an injury that knocked him out of the game.

According to Pro Football Talk, Smith-Schuster was taken to the hospital and has now been ruled out for the season. Here's a look at what you need to know.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is out for 2021

The Steelers wide receiver suffered an injury to his right shoulder and was quickly ruled out for the game. After a visit to the hospital, it only took the Steelers a short time to place the wide receiver on the injured reserve list and have effectively indicated that his season is over.

The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Steelers and Smith-Schuster, who both had a lot on the line for the season. The Steelers have Super Bowl hopes and, after starting 1-3, needed all hands on deck to get back on track. The Steelers jumped to 2-3 on Sunday, but lost one of their top two receivers.

Without Smith-Schuster, the defense will zero in on Chase Claypool and double-team him on most plays. It will test the second-year receiver in a big way while forcing the Steelers to lean on other players in an effort to keep the offense afloat.

Meanwhile, for Smith-Schuster, his injury was catastrophic. Not only is his 2021 season effectively over, but his injury came in a contract year.

Basically, at the end of his rookie deal, Smith-Schuster was offered a deal lower than what he wanted. Rather than take the safe option with a lower deal but longer tenure, he elected to do a prove-it deal.

Essentially, the Steelers agreed to sign him to a one-year deal to see how he does. If he had a big year, he would have been rewarded with a big contract.

On the other hand, if he had a bad year, he could be looking for a new team. With the injury ending his season early, it was a worst-case scenario for the wide receiver.

In the meantime, here are three possible alternatives to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster.

NFL Rumors: 3 replacements for JuJu Smith-Schuster

#1 - John Brown

John Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019. With Smith-Schuster out of the picture, Brown may be the Steelers' best hope at treading water.

At 31 years old, Brown would be a short-term rental. However, it would make sense as the Steelers will be without Smith-Schuster for the duration of 2021.

Anthony Miller is a free agent who is in football shape. He's played in two games this season with the Houston Texans and scored one touchdown. At 26 years old, Miller could be given a trial run in relief of Smith-Schuster and could find a place on the roster if he does well.

#3 - Golden Tate

At 33 years old, Golden Tate has a short shelf-life. However, the Steelers only need him for the rest of the season. Tate brings playoff experience to the table. He has been to the playoffs almost every year he played in Seattle with the Seahawks, so he should be able to focus under the pressure.

