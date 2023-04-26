Create

Is 1983 NFL Draft class ft. Dan Marino, John Elway the best in American football history? Possible reasons explored

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 26, 2023 12:59 GMT
Is John Elways's 1983 NFL Draft class the best ever?

The 1983 NFL Draft class has aged like fine wine. Time is the ultimate determinant of whether or not a draft class is good and some modern classes could be, but they haven't had the time that their predecessors have. Looking back at 1983, though, it becomes hard to see a draft class possibly outdoing it.

It's naturally headlined by Dan Marino and John Elway, two of the best quarterbacks to ever do it. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, many believe Marino to be the most talented quarterback of all time. Was his draft class that good, or was it just top heavy?

Analyzing the stellar 1983 NFL Draft class: Was it the best ever?

The first round is often a signifier for how good a draft class is. Obviously, rounds two through seven always hold good players and even Hall of Famers. Tom Brady was a sixth-round pick. However, the top-end talent of a good draft class often shows itself.

Here's how the first round went:

  1. John Elway
  2. Eric Dickerson
  3. Curt Warner
  4. Chris Hinton
  5. Billy Ray Smith
  6. Jimbo Covert
  7. Todd Blackledge
  8. Michael Haddix
  9. Bruce Matthews
  10. Terry Kinard
  11. Tim Lewis
  12. Tony Hunter
  13. James Jones
  14. Jim Kelly
  15. Tony Eason
  16. Mike Pitts
  17. Leonard Smith
  18. Willie Gault
  19. Joey Browner
  20. Gary Anderson
  21. Gabe Rivera
  22. Gill Byrd
  23. Jim Jeffcoat
  24. Ken O'Brien
  25. Dave Rimongton
  26. Don Mosebar
  27. Dan Marino
  28. Darrell Green

There was nary a bust and Elway, Dickerson, Covert, Matthews, Kelly, Marino and Green were all inducted to the Hall of Fame. Warner led the AFC in rushing twice.

Dan Marino headlines the 1983 NFL Draft Class
Dan Marino headlines the 1983 NFL Draft Class

The class included:

  • Henry Ellard, the 1988 leader in receiving yards
  • Mark Clayton, 1984 leader in receiving touchdowns
  • Roger Craig, 1988 leader in scrimmage yards combined

While there aren't many Hall of Famers from other rounds, there was still a lot of talent. Richard Dent, an eighth-round selection, made the Hall of Fame. Roger Craig was on the bubble for the Hall.

The 1983 NFL Draft class included seven starters on the Chicago Bears' 1985 Super Bowl team, widely considered the best team ever. Three of the five starters on their offensive line and Super Bowl XX MVP Richard Dent came from this class.

Among the 28 players drafted in the first round, 15 made at least one Pro Bowl:

  • John Elway
  • Eric Dickerson
  • Curt Warner
  • Chris Hinton
  • Jimbo Covert
  • Terry Kinard
  • Bruce Matthews
  • Jim Kelly
  • Joey Browner
  • Gary Anderson
  • Gill Byrd
  • Ken O'Brien
  • Don Mosebar
  • Dan Marino
  • Darrell Green

There are arguments to be made for other draft classes, such as the 1957 one that included Jim Brown. Modern classes might age just as well, but for now, it's hard to debate against the 1983 NFL Draft Class as being the best ever.

