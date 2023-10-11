Is Adrian Peterson on Dancing with the Stars? Former Vikings RB's latest career move explored

Adrian Peterson had his best NFL runs while playing with the Minnesota Vikings, but he hasn't appeared on the field since December 2021. He started his NFL career in 2007 and played for a variety of clubs before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, however, he spent the majority of his time in Minnesota.

The former Oklahoma Sooner has performed on national television for the first time since. For season 32 of "Dancing With the Stars", he has been putting in a lot of effort to perfect a salsa dancing sequence. The judges and many other viewers at home have been wowed by his moves with his dancing partner, Britt Stewart.

Apart from, of course, scoring a running touchdown, the fact that Peterson is on the television program is a good indication that he has other qualities on the ground.

On "DWTS", Peterson has faced up against stars like musician Jason Mraz, actress Alyson Hannigan, Australian reality TV sensation Harry Jowsey and comedian and actor Matt Walsh, among many others.

Peterson has now joined a long list of former NFL stars who have put their poise to the test on dance floors for the enjoyment of the American public, including Terrell Owens, Calvin Johnson, Antonio Brown, Kurt Warner, Doug Flutie, Keyshawn Johnson, Ray Lewis, Hines Ward and Jerry Rice.

In his 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson, who is frequently mentioned as one of the best running backs the NFL has ever seen, racked up 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns. His most outstanding season came in 2012, the year he was named the NFL's regular season MVP. In that season, he ran for 2,097 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. Since that time, no non-quarterback has taken home the MVP trophy.

Has Adrian Peterson announced his retirement from the NFL?

Peterson amassed 14,918 running yards over the course of more than 13 seasons in the NFL, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Notably, 120 of his touchdowns came on the ground, and six were receiving TDs. He hasn't played for a team since leaving the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, despite not having made an official announcement of his retirement from the league at this time.

It is still unknown if Adrian Peterson will continue to play football for an NFL team because he said in May to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he has not yet mentally retired.

The 38-year-old only requires slightly more than 350 rushing yards to climb to fourth on the all-time chart, and three touchdowns will propel him to third on the league's all-time chart for rushing touchdowns.