Is Baker Mayfield playing tonight? Buccaneers QB’s status explored for Week 8 TNF game vs Bills

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. The Buccaneers started the season 3-1 but have lost their last two games.

On the other hand, the Bills are coming off a shocking loss to the New England Patriots last week. They are 4-3 on the season and are in desperate need of getting a win tonight.

Heading into the game, Baker Mayfield's status was up in the air as he was declared questionable due to a knee issue. Will he play tonight? Let's take a look at the latest update on him.

Will Baker Mayfield play in Week 8?

As per the latest update from Tom Pelissero, Mayfield is clear to play tonight against the Buffalo Bills. The Buccaneers quarterback will also have Chris Godwin alongside him, who was also questionable due to a neck issue.

Although the Bills are the clear-cut favorites to win this game, if Mayfield plays well, the Buccaneers' defense could make life tough for Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback has proven to be turnover-prone throughout the last two seasons, and he needs to play a clean game for his team to win the game.

If the Buccaneers lose this game then their path to the playoffs will become much harder. With less than a week to go before the trade deadline, the outcome of this game could dictate what the NFC South franchise does.

Baker Mayfield stats 2023

After signing a one-year $4 million contract with the Buccaneers, Mayfield started the season pretty well. However, his performances have dipped over the past few weeks.

In six games this season, he has thrown for 1,363 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions with a passer rating of 89.2. In his last two games, Mayfield has thrown for 481 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions with a poor passing rating of 69.6.

As mentioned earlier, the Buccaneers are on a two-game losing streak, and it will be interesting to see how Baker Mayfield plays against a good team under pressure.