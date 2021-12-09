Is Ben Roethlisberger playing tonight vs. Minnesota Vikings in Week 14?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been the topic of many NFL-related stories the last five days. Saturday afternoon a report suggested that Roethlisberger is planning to retire at the end of this season after a storied 17 year NFL career.

On Sunday, the Steelers pulled off the ultimate upset, knocking off division rival Baltimore Ravens at home. After the win, Roethlisberger declined to comment on the rumors and speculation of the prior week.

In a short week to prepare for Thursday night's matchup, will Roethlisberger and the many injury woes he has had this season be ready to face the Minnesota Vikings?

Is QB Ben Roethlisberger playing tonight vs. Minnesota Vikings?

shares his advice for Big Ben: "You have to rely on everybody. This can't be just you winning it right now." What do you need to see from Ben Roethlisberger tonight vs the Vikings? @MJD shares his advice for Big Ben: "You have to rely on everybody. This can't be just you winning it right now." What do you need to see from Ben Roethlisberger tonight vs the Vikings? @MJD shares his advice for Big Ben: "You have to rely on everybody. This can't be just you winning it right now." https://t.co/YyseaZuSlY

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has dealt with a shoulder injury, a pectoral strain and a hip injury and has only missed one game this season, but that was due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Roethlisberger is set to start tonight against the Minnesota Vikings after a big win on Sunday over the Ravens. Although Roethlisberger continues to carry the injury designations, he was a full participant in practice this week and will continue to play through injury.

Roethlisberger does have "veteran rest days'" throughout the week to help rest any and all injuries that he is working through, something a lot of veteran NFL players do to prepare for the next game.

An emotional Ben Roethlisberger talks with "This game is unbelievable... Winning in front of these fans in this place is just special."An emotional Ben Roethlisberger talks with @tracywolfson after the @steelers hard fought victory over the Ravens. "This game is unbelievable... Winning in front of these fans in this place is just special."An emotional Ben Roethlisberger talks with @tracywolfson after the @steelers hard fought victory over the Ravens. https://t.co/pzMXfXIQBw

In Sunday's win, Roethlisberger was 21 for 31 on completed passes with 236 passing yards and two touchdowns to help stage a late fourth quarter surge that led to the 20-19 win.

Roethlisberger has 26 consecutive games with a touchdown pass heading into Thursday night. Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,758 yards, which only ranks him 18th amongst all active quarterbacks.

Roethlisberger has also thrown 16 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers still find themselves in the hunt for an AFC playoff spot. The team is now 6-5-1, which includes the tie to the Detroit Lions when Roethisberger was out with COVID-19.

The Ravens still hold the AFC North division lead, but have dropped out of the number one seed in the conference with the loss to the Steelers last week.

The Steelers will face the Vikings tonight and then have ten days to prepare for a home game against the Tennessee Titans, which will be a hard fought battle between both squads, and is a must-win for the Steelers to keep their playoff dream alive.

