Fact-check: Is Britney Spears actually in talks with NFL for 2023 Super Bowl halftime show?

Earlier this month, news broke out stating pop star Britney Spears was in talks with the NFL to perform at Super Bowl 2023. Once the news broke, it spread quickly on social media. It quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans. While some fans seemed excited about the news, many were left unimpressed.

So, is Britney Spears in talks with the NFL to headline Super Bowl LVII?

No, she is not. The rumor died down as quickly as it went viral. No major publication has backed the legitimacy behind the claim. Neither Spears, nor anyone from her team has spoken on the news, either.

As mentioned above, the rumors started thanks to a publication claiming that the 40-year-old singer held talks with the NFL to perform at the Super Bowl in 2023. No sources were mentioned in the claims. The publication went on to state that Britney is also asking Madonna and Iggy Azalea to join her for the Halftime show.

Another publication Show! added fuel to the rumors with some outdated information stating:

"Brit has previously worked with Pepsi, the ones behind the halftime show, so it should not be a surprise if something like this happens."

Pepsi will no longer be the sponsor of the NFL Super Bowl halftime show

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Earlier this year, Pepsi announced that it will no longer be the sponsor of the annual halftime show at the Super Bowl. Announcing the departure via Twitter, Pepsi wrote:

"After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic. Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. Now on to the next stage…"

Pepsi had a 10-year run as the sponsor, during which they hosted 26 musical acts featuring some of the biggest names in the industry. The likes of Coldplay, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, 50 Cent and others performed at halftime shows.

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show saw performances from 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg.

Circling back to Britney Spears, the 'Princess of Pop' did perform at a Super Bowl halftime show, back in 2001. While she wasn't the headliner, Spears was one of several artists who joined Aerosmith on stage at the Super Bowl for the show-closing “Walk This Way.” The 2001 show, dubbed "The Kings of Rock and Pop," was headlined by NSYNC and Aerosmith.

The halftime show at Super Bowls is a big draw, both for the NFL and the fans. While Spears seems out of the picture until anything concrete is reported, the 2023 edition will surely feature an ensemble of some of the best in the industry. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to take place on February 12, 2023 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

