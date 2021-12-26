Is Cole Beasley playing tonight against Patriots?

Although Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley hasn't had the type of year that many may have expected him to have this season, he is still an integral piece for quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills' offense.

Beasley has been outspoken on his stance against taking the COVID-19 vaccine, and this has been the subject of much controversy for him, as well as Bills fans.

Unfortunately for Beasley, he recently tested positive for COVID-19, so Bills fans are anxious to know if he will be available to play against the New England Patriots tonight in an all-important AFC East battle.

OL Evin Ksiezarczyk has been signed to the practice squad. We’ve placed WR Cole Beasley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.OL Evin Ksiezarczyk has been signed to the practice squad. #BillsMafia We’ve placed WR Cole Beasley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.OL Evin Ksiezarczyk has been signed to the practice squad. #BillsMafia https://t.co/LNkrLyqAZx

Will Cole Beasley play against the New England Patriots tonight?

Since Cole Beasley tested positive just this past week, he will not be available to play tonight against the New England Patriots. Beasley is unvaccinated, which means that he must quarantine for 10 consecutive days and then test negative before he is allowed back at the facility.

Needless to say, Beasley had some things to get off of his chest concerning his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

"Just to be clear. COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are. Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don't test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I'm sure he didn't get this same energy. Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don't get what's happening, then there is nothing anybody can do for you."

Later, Cole Beasley added that hospitals favor specific treatments over others because "then they can't make money on the vaccine."

With Cole Beasley out of tonight's matchup, it gives Patriots head coach and resident mastermind Bill Belichick another feather in his cap as he can focus more of the gameplan around Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Dawson Knox and quarterback Josh Allen.

These two teams faced off just a few weeks ago in a game that was played in extremely blustery, wintery conditions.

Even though Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones had only three pass attempts, the team still defeated the Bills by a score of 14-10.

The winds during the game got up to 40 mph as precipiation fell throughout the night.

After the game, the Bills took umbrage to questions from the media about not winning, despite Mac Jones only throwing three passes.

TSN @TSN_Sports Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were not happy when asked if they were embarrassed by the run defence tonight. Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were not happy when asked if they were embarrassed by the run defence tonight. https://t.co/5lwqZ8CRyh

Look for this AFC East matchup to be a revenge game for the Buffalo Bills tonight.

