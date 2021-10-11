Is Dak Prescott playing tonight against the Giants?

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants last met at the AT&T Stadium in an afternoon game in Week 5 of the 2020 season. The Cowboys won that game, but they didn't celebrate much because Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery.

Fast forward to 2021 and Prescott is a man on a mission. After signing a contract extension with the Cowboys during the offseason, the quarterback has put up MVP-level numbers. Dallas leads the NFC East and could increase their lead at the top with a win in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Will Prescott play against the Giants?

In what should be an emotional game for the Cowboys' quarterback after his grueling injury last year, Prescott will start for Dallas in Sunday's game.

The Cowboys rallied to come back against the Giants last year and win the game despite Prescott's injury, but their season went south right after, with Andy Dalton unable to provide the same level of play as Dak.

Jason Garrett, the former Cowboys head coach who drafted Prescott and is currently the Giants' offensive coordinator, shared his thoughts about the quarterback's injury he saw first-hand:

“It was a really tough moment for me or really anyone who has been around him. Dak is a special guy, I have a great relationship with him. A great friendship with him, and he’s someone who has made my life significantly better. When you see a guy like that, who you are competing against go down and you know it’s a serious injury, the human side of everybody comes out. Nobody wants to see injuries in this game. Nobody wants to see injuries to people they love and care about. That was not an easy moment for me or anyone that was close to him.”

Dak himself said during a press conference this week that he never watches the play:

“I definitely fast-forward through that play. I’ve watched that play a couple of times, and when it comes up, I can say I watch the beginning of it but not the end of the run. I don’t think much about it. It’s kind of past it and it’s really not something I care to see and know that I’ve done a lot to get past it.”

While this game will surely bring back memories of that gruesome injury, Prescott will try to focus on beating the Giants and extending the Cowboys' lead in the NFC East. Dallas is the only team with a winning record in the division and is a 7-point favorite to win this game.

