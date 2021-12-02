Is Dak Prescott playing tonight vs New Orleans Saints? Latest on Dallas Cowboys QB's status

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will look to get his team back on track in Thursday's primetime matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Prescott, who suffered a calf strain in the Week 6 overtime win over the New England Patriots, missed the Week 8 of Sunday night's road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush was able to lead the Cowboys to victory over the Vikings. Prescott has since returned, but the Cowboys have now lost three of their last four games.

A disappointing home loss to the Denver Broncos was then followed up by a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Cowboys then struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead in a game where they lost wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a concussion.

In the annual Thanksgiving afternoon game, the Cowboys lost their second straight game without wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be out for Thursday night's matchup against the New Orleans Saints after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Will the Cowboys have their quarterback lead the offense as they try to bounce back?

Is QB Dak Prescott playing tonight vs. New Orleans Saints?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will start tonight against the New Orleans Saints. Prescott will also have all three of his top wide receivers active.

With the return of Amari Cooper off the COVID-19 list, CeeDee Lamb is out of concussion protocols and Michael Gallup is healthy.

Prescott has played ten games so far this season, and has a 69.4% completion percentage. Prescott has thrown for 2,932 passing yards and 22 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

Despite last week's loss to the Las vegas Raiders, Prescott still threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns without Cooper or Lamb playing.

His versatility as a quarterback, along with his ability to overcome adversity, makes Prescott a viable weapon against opposing defenses.

Laurie Horesh @LaurieHoresh 2021 Regular season snaps that:



Dak Prescott

Amari Cooper

CeeDee Lamb

Michael Gallup

Ezekiel Elliott

Tyron Smith

Zack Martin

La’el Collins



have been on the field together = 0



Cowboys in line to tick that number over vs the Saints. 2021 Regular season snaps that:Dak PrescottAmari CooperCeeDee LambMichael GallupEzekiel ElliottTyron SmithZack MartinLa’el Collinshave been on the field together = 0Cowboys in line to tick that number over vs the Saints.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are still leading the NFC East with a 7-4 record, but a win is crucial at this point. The Washington Football Team has now won three straight after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Washington is now just two games behind the Cowboys entering Week 13, with a 5-6 record.

Edited by LeRon Haire