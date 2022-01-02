Is Dan Reeves in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Former NFL player and head coach Dan Reeves passed away at the age of 77 due to complications from dementia. To the surprise of many, Reeves is not a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Dan Reeves' Dallas Cowboys tenure

Dan Reeves played eight seasons in the NFL (1965-1972), all with the Dallas Cowboys as a running back.

Brian New @BrianNewCBS

#RIPReeves

#DallasCowboys #DenverBroncos

@CBSDFW twitter.com/broncos/status… Denver Broncos @Broncos



We send our sincerest condolences to his family. We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances.We send our sincerest condolences to his family. We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances. We send our sincerest condolences to his family. https://t.co/ybT0RJdeiW A protege of Tom Landry, Dan Reeves played 8 years for the Cowboys before becoming an assistant coach. He then became the youngest NFL head coach when he joined the Broncos. He later was the head coach of the Giants and Falcons. A protege of Tom Landry, Dan Reeves played 8 years for the Cowboys before becoming an assistant coach. He then became the youngest NFL head coach when he joined the Broncos. He later was the head coach of the Giants and Falcons.#RIPReeves #DallasCowboys #DenverBroncos@CBSDFW twitter.com/broncos/status…

Reeves started 40 games for the Cowboys and racked up 1,990 yards on the ground with 25 rushing touchdowns. Also, the former South Carolina quarterback had 129 receptions, with 1,693 receiving yards and 17 touchdown receptions.

Dan Reeves’ first NFL head coaching job

Dan Reeves with QB John Elway in Denver

After his NFL career ended in 1972, Reeves worked for the Cowboys as an offensive backfield coach for two years (1975-1976). In 1977, he found himself as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator under Hall of Fame head coach Tom Landry.

During Reeves' first year as the team’s offensive coordinator, Dallas won the Super Bowl over the Denver Broncos 27-10. In 1978, the Cowboys lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-31.

Reeves, in 1981, took his first head coaching job with the Denver Broncos after four years with the Cowboys as an offensive coordinator. In his 12 years on the sidelines for the Broncos (1981-1992), he compiled a record of 110-73-1.

His 110 wins are the second-most in franchise history behind Mike Shanahan (138). Reeves is tied with Shanahan with 13 playoff games coached in Denver and second in playoff wins (7) to Shanahan’s eight.

He led them to the playoffs in six of his 12 years, including three Super Bowl appearances (1986,1987, 1989). The Broncos lost all three of their appearances.

Dan Reeves with the Giants and Falcons

Dan Reeves as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons

In 1993, he became the head coach for the New York Giants. Reeves went 31-33 in his four years (1993-1996), leading the Giants to the playoffs in 1993.

Alex Marvez @alexmarvez This tells you the type of person Dan Reeves was: He quietly paid for the funeral of the daughter of a @Giants custodial staff member as he was leaving to become @AtlantaFalcons head coach. You will be hearing more of these stories in days to come as we celebrate his life. RIP This tells you the type of person Dan Reeves was: He quietly paid for the funeral of the daughter of a @Giants custodial staff member as he was leaving to become @AtlantaFalcons head coach. You will be hearing more of these stories in days to come as we celebrate his life. RIP

He took to the sidelines, once again, as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 1997 and was the team’s de facto general manager.

Reeves led the Falcons to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 1998 versus his former team, the Broncos. Atlanta lost to Denver by a score of 34-19. After leaving the team after the 2003 season, Reeves had a record of 49-51-1. The 49 wins are second to former head coach Mike Smith (66).

Brooks Carter @BrooksACarter RIP Dan Reeves. This team made me a Falcons fan as a 5 year old kid, and him doing the Dirty Bird dance after winning the NFC Championship is something I’ll never forget. RIP Dan Reeves. This team made me a Falcons fan as a 5 year old kid, and him doing the Dirty Bird dance after winning the NFC Championship is something I’ll never forget. https://t.co/jeu16zHsSV

Should Dan Reeves be in the Hall of Fame?

As a player (eight years) and head coach (23 years), Reeves spent 31 years of his life in the NFL. He has the 10th most wins as a head coach (190) and nine Super Bowl appearances as a player (1), assistant, (4) and head coach (4).

Michael Lombardi @mlombardiNFL So sad to hear about the passing of Dan Reeves, my next book will make a strong case for him to be included in the Hall of Fame. It's an injustice he does not have a gold jacket. So sad to hear about the passing of Dan Reeves, my next book will make a strong case for him to be included in the Hall of Fame. It's an injustice he does not have a gold jacket.

Reeves, at one point, held the NFL record for the most combined appearances by a player or coach, but that has been surpassed by head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. He was two-time Coach of the Year, in 1993 with the Giants and 1998 with the Falcons.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mike J. Asti @MikeAsti11 Dan Reeves might be the most underrated coach, maybe figure, in NFL history. It’s a shame that he’d likely be in the HOF if he won just 1 of those 4 Super Bowls he led teams to as a head coach. But like Marv Levy, who’s in the HOF, it’s phenomenal to reach that many. Dan Reeves might be the most underrated coach, maybe figure, in NFL history. It’s a shame that he’d likely be in the HOF if he won just 1 of those 4 Super Bowls he led teams to as a head coach. But like Marv Levy, who’s in the HOF, it’s phenomenal to reach that many.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Should Dan Reeves be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Yes No 0 votes so far