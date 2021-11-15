Is DeAndre Hopkins playing tonight vs. Panthers?

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has more than earned his contract after being traded after the 2020 NFL season from the Houston Texans. Hopkins is arguably the league's best receiver. With the ability to run precise routes and catch everything in his vicinity, Hopkins has become the primary weapon for early season NFL MVP candidate quarterback Kyler Murray.Hopkins also specializes in leaping to make spectacular catches, similar to the "Hail Mary" touchdown pass he received from Murray in the 2020 NFL season.

As the Cardinals prepare to face the Carolina Panthers tonight in Week 10, many are inquiring as to whether or not Hopkins will be available. He missed last week's game with an injury to his hamstring.

Will DeAndre Hopkins be available to play tonight against the Carolina Panthers?

Hopkins was unable to practice all week due to the injury. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, per NFL insider Jay Glazer, Hopkins is out for the game tonight against the Carolina Panthers.

DeAndre Hopkins also missed the Week 9 game vs. the San Francisco 49ers as he battled the same hamstring injury. His presence will be greatly missed as the Cardinals will also reportedly be without Kyler Murray.

The quarterback seemed to initially suffer the injury in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

Jay Glazer is reporting that Murray is also slated to be out this week, meaning that Colt McCoy will once again be at the helm running the offense. Last week, McCoy was extremely productive, going 22-26 with 249 yards receiving for one touchdown.

Can the Cardinals win without Hopkins (and Murray)?

The Cardinals have just proven that they can win without Murray. Colt McCoy is a proven backup and has seen just about every coverage you can imagine as this is his 11th year in the league.

As for missing DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals are fortunate enough to have several options to receive passes from whoever plays quarterback. A.J. Green was picked in the offseason. Although he's not what he once was, he is more than adequate at the position.

The Cardinals also have Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore. The Cardinals also traded for former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz before the trade deadline, so the team has options to help replace the production of DeAndre Hopkins.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar