Is Derrick Henry playing tonight against Bills in Week 6?

Tennessee Titans running back, Derrick Henry, continues to rank as one of the best in the game. Last season, Henry was named the "Offensive Player of the Year" in 2020 after rushing for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns along with 114 receiving yards on 19 receptions.

The Titans will now host the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, hoping that it will be a similar performance as last season when Tennessee stopped the Bills' winning streak.

With all of the injuries to the Tennessee Titans offense, will they have enough to stop a powerful Bills team that is coming to town?

Last time the Titans and Bills played, Derrick Henry gave us one of the nastiest stiff arms ever 💪😤Monday Night Football | 8:15 PM ET | @espn (via @NFL Last time the Titans and Bills played, Derrick Henry gave us one of the nastiest stiff arms ever 💪😤Monday Night Football | 8:15 PM ET | @espn (via @NFL)

Is Derrick Henry playing tonight against the Buffalo Bills?

Derrick Henry will take the field tonight in hopes of helping the Titans improve on their 3-2 record. Henry has been the most consistent and reliable offensive asset for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Due to injuries to receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, Henry seems to be back where he left off last season after joining the 2,000 yard rushing club. Derrick Henry also has his eyes on getting his third straight rushing title.

PFF @PFF Derrick Henry is unfair 🤯 Derrick Henry is unfair 🤯 https://t.co/yyzItDyRNX

Through five games this season, Henry has rushed for 640 yards on 142 attempts and seven touchdowns. In an era when the running game has been daunting due to constant injuries to some of the top backs in the NFL, Henry has remained the best in the game. His over 600 rushing yards, is more than 25 NFL teams currently have at all on offense.

Derrick Henry currently has four straight games with at least 100 rushing yards, tying the longest streak of his own NFL career.

If Henry can rush for another 100 yards on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, he would become the first Titans player to do so since Chris Johnson did in the 2009-2010 NFL season. Chris Johnson went on to rush for 100 yards in 12 straight games. He too was a member of the 2,000 yard club.

Derrick Henry is also the current leader for the most rushing yards in 40 games, with over 4,700 since the 2018 NFL season.

Henry and the Tennessee Titans will have their hands full on Monday night, though, against a Bills defense that is ranked the best in the National Football League. The Buffalo Bills defense has allowed on average 250 offensive yards per game this season, which could mean trouble for Henry and the Titans.

