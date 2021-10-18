Bills vs. Titans prediction, odds and picks - October 18 | NFL season 2021-22 

The Buffalo Bills ride a four-game winning streak into Nissan Stadium Monday night to face the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are 3-2 and still have a two-game lead in the AFC South.
The Bills defense enters Week 6 as the best in the National Football League. They have allowed just 12.8 points per game and about 250 offensive yards per game to their opponents. The Bills have also had two shutouts this season.
The toughest part of the Titans offense is the obvious run game with Derrick Henry. The Titans have a problem converting on third downs, so the Bills could have the advantage early on, stopping Tennessee from making any progress. The Tennessee Titans should get Julio Jones back after he has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans
When: Monday, October 18, 2021, at 8:15 PM EST
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds
Spreads
Bills: -6.0 (-105)
Titans: +6.0 (-115)
Moneyline
Bills: -250
Titans: +210
Totals
Bills: o53.5 (-110)
Titans: u53.5 (-110)
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Picks
The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans are usually better matched than they are heading into Monday night's game. The Buffalo Bills are playing like a team that has a chip on their shoulder and was just one game away from the Super Bowl last season. This season's matchup won't be as lopsided as the 2020 version, but the Bills will likely move the ball up and down the field with ease.
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Key Injuries
Bills
- RB Taiwan Jones-hamstring (questionable)
- C Ryan Bates-ankle (questionable)
- LB Matt Milano-hamstring (questionable)
- LG Jon Feliciano-elbow (questionable)
Titans
- LT Taylor Lewan -toe (questionable)
- OLB Bud Dupree-knee (questionable)
- RB Jeremy McNichols-ankle (questionable)
- WR A.J. Brown-hamstring
- WR Julio Jones-hamstring
- CB Kristian Fulton-hamstring (questionable)
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine-hamstring (questionable)
- G Rodger Saffold-shoulder (questionable)
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Head to Head
This will be the fourth meeting in four years between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Last season, the game was played on a Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Titans. Tennessee put a stop to Buffalo's winning streak with a dominant 42-16 victory.
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Prediction
The Buffalo Bills have been playing lights out the last few weeks. Josh Allen has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and the Titans defense just won't be able to stop that. The Bills' defense will also prove to be too much for the Titans' offense.
Also Read
Prediction
The Buffalo Bills will go 5-1 with a 37-28 win over the Tennessee Titans.