Is Fletcher Cox playing tonight? Availability status of Eagles DT for TNF game vs. Vikings explored

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night football, but the Eagles' star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox might not take his place.

After taking care of the New England Patriots in Week 1, the Eagles return for their home opener as Kirk Cousins rolls into town.

But the Eagles are dealing with a host of injuries already at this early stage of the season, with Fletcher Cox another name that has popped up on the injury report.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will the Eagles veteran play?

Will Fletcher Cox play vs. Vikings

The star defensive lineman has been listed as questionable by several injury reports as he is dealing with a rib injury.

Expand Tweet

Cox was listed as questionable but there is a sense that he might have done enough throughout the week to suit up vs. the Vikings, but we will have to wait and see closer to game time if he plays.

Cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) are listed as out of Thursday night's game.

If Cox is good to go, it will make a world of difference to the Eagles' defensive front and given how thin the secondary is right now, the Eagles will need Fletcher Cox and co. to get constant pressure on Cousins. Otherwise, he will have all day to sit back and find Justin Jefferson.

Fletcher Cox and Eagles hoping to start year 2-0

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

The Eagles accounted for the Patriots in Week 1, albeit just, and now attention turns to a Vikings team who will be hellbent on making amends after losing to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

Having Cox in the lineup gives the Eagles' defense a whole different look and such is his ability to wreck a game, the Vikings' offensive line and coaching staff need to make sure he doesn't take over the game.

Minnesota has plenty of weapons to hurt the Eagles in Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and K.J. Osborn, not to mention running back Alexander Mattison.

So the Eagles, while having one of the better defensive units in the NFL despite losing a host of starters during the offseason, will have to be wary of the passing threat that Minnesota possesses.

That is where Fletcher Cox and co. come into the game. If they can get constant pressure and speed up Cousins' internal clock, errant throws will follow and that bodes well for the Eagles.