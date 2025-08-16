George Pickens is entering his first season with the Dallas Cowboys after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers in early May. Coming off back-to-back solid seasons in Pittsburgh despite inconsistent quarterback play, Pickens has impressed during training camp.Will George Pickens play tonight?Even though head coach Brian Schottenheimer hasn't made his plans clear, it is highly unlikely that Pickens will play in the preseason game vs the Ravens.Pickens, part of the trio with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, did not play in the first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. The same approach is likely to continue at AT&amp;T Stadium in Texas, with only one starter expected to suit up, offensive guard Tyler Booker.Dallas leaned heavily on backup quarterback Joe Milton against the Rams. Flashes of the run game and moving-pocket throws provided some promise, but penalties and red zone defense proved costly in the 31-21 loss.The absence of starters like Pickens left Milton working mostly with depth receivers, and that trend is expected to continue as the team seeks to finalize the roster for the regular season.Quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Brian Schottenheimer on George PickensThe Dallas Cowboys are still waiting to see George Pickens in game action, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott have already seen enough in practice to be convinced.“From the time we got George and we went in my office and spent some time together, shot some free throws, and just talked and got to know each other,” Schottenheimer told the press on Wednesday.“He made it very clear, he was like, ‘Coach, I’m thrilled to be here, No. 1. I want to be coached. I want to be great… Lean into me. Be tough on me. Tell me the things I need to do.'”Schottenheimer described Pickens as “nothing but incredible in terms of the way he’s worked with us, the way he has communicated with us.” Quarterback Dak Prescott shares that sentiment.“You turn on that guy’s tape, he’s getting separation,” Prescott told CBS Sports in July. “He’s got separation even when he’s not getting the ball at times. And when he doesn’t have separation, he’s still making the catches. “It’s not going to be hard. For me, it’s about getting the ball near that guy, and he will be George Pickens. Go turn on the tape. He’s great at doing it.”The wide receiver has developed chemistry with Prescott, and Dallas appears pleased with his potential and performance.